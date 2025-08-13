Tercot Communities Welcomes David Cogliano as New Partner

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Tercot Communities is proud to announce that David Cogliano has been named a Partner at Tercot Communities, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and strategic vision.

With over a decade of experience in real estate development, David Cogliano has been instrumental in shaping Tercot's portfolio through his dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence. His new role as Executive Vice President reflects not only his substantial contributions to the company's success, but also his alignment with Tercot's long-term mission of delivering innovative, community-focused developments across Ontario.

"Tercot is excited to welcome David Cogliano, a seasoned real estate expert, as a new partner," said Joe Valela, Chief Visionary Officer of Tercot Communities. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to growth and building vibrant, sustainable communities."

Internally, the announcement has been met with enthusiasm and pride. David's move into the partnership role reflects his achievements and the leadership team's confidence in his continued impact. His loyalty, strategic mindset, and industry insight make him a key driver of Tercot's future success.

"I'm honoured to join Tercot Communities as a Partner," said David Cogliano. "This company has always stood for integrity, innovation, and a genuine commitment to developing vibrant communities. I'm excited to continue this journey alongside an exceptional team."

As Tercot Communities continues to expand its development portfolio, the addition of David Cogliano to the partnership team reinforces the company's focus on excellence, innovation, and building lasting value across the communities it serves.

About Tercot Communities

Tercot is an innovative real estate investment and development company serving the Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario. Specializing in the strategic acquisition, planning and development of land in the residential market – Tercot's innovative approach to Energizing the Landscape ™ prioritizes responsible development that celebrates health, wellness, and the well-being of the communities they develop. From some of Canada's largest revitalization efforts to historic landmark communities, Tercot oversees the entire development process and excels at creating large-scale master-planned communities. Tercot is driven to create homes, communities and connections that breathe vitality back into the land which has given us so much.

