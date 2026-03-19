TERAGO Reschedules Investor Conference Call to Discuss fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), Canada's 91% mmWave spectrum holder and a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet, 5G Private Wireless Networks and SD-WAN secure solutions today announced that it has rescheduled its investor conference call to Monday, March 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter 2025 and fiscal 2025. The complete financial results are expected to be released after market close on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The Company's results along with a presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available on the Company's website at https://terago.ca/company/investor-relations/.

To access the conference call, please dial 888-506-0062 or 973-528-0011 and use conference ID 908973 if applicable. Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, April 13, 2026 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 and using passcode 53766.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, Fixed Wireless access, fiber and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO and its suite of wireless internet and SDWAN solutions, please visit www.terago.ca.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations, [email protected]