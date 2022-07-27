TeraBox Unveils Back-to-School Campaign; Users Can Receive 1,024GB (1TB) of Free Storage for Referring Friends and Family

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- TeraBox , a cloud storage service, rolled out a new back-to-school campaign, encouraging users to invite friends and family to join the platform.

Between July 26, 2022 – September 15, 2022, TeraBox users in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia can redeem 1,024GB (1TB) in free cloud storage, valid through December 31, 2022, in addition to the 1,024GB (1TB) of free storage they automatically receive.

Current TeraBox users can activate the back-to-school referral program by:

Within the app, click on the activity banner on the home page or go to the personal center, and tap the 'Back to School' button to receive a unique shareable link Send the link to a friend or family member Once the friend or family member signs up and logs into the TeraBox app, the sender will see a "Tap to Get 1TB" button on their program/activity page within the app By clicking the "Tap to Get 1TB" button, the referring TeraBox user can enjoy 1,024GB (1TB) of extra storage (Note: the offer applies to the user's first referral only, and the storage expires on December 31, 2022 , at 11:59 p.m. GMT -5. When the storage expires, the files already uploaded in the user's TeraBox account remain, although users cannot upload more documents until additional space is available in their original 1TB of storage)

"We know back-to-school is a time when many people, and families in particular, are eager to capture and preserve these special moments," said Olivia Tian, product lead at TeraBox. "Our referral program allows users to easily share with their friends and family the gift of convenient and reliable cloud storage."

Users can find more information about this campaign and other referral programs in the app's resource center, accessed via the main menu. Offers can run concurrently.

Signaling the increasing demand for secure and affordable cloud storage, TeraBox recently announced its 50M global download milestone.

Note: TeraBox reserves the right to deny the referral program reward(s) in the event of fraud or other excluded circumstances. For questions about the referral program, please contact [email protected].

Available for download on Android , iOS , and Windows devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user's device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

