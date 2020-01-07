Teneo Acquires Hatley Strategy Advisors

- Significant expansion of Teneo's capabilities and expertise in Canada

- Positions the firm for continued growth in a critical global market including adding a new office in Montréal

NEW YORK and TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired Hatley Strategy Advisors, a leading strategic communications and corporate advisory firm based in Montréal, Canada. The merged operation will operate under the Teneo brand.

Founded in 2010, Hatley is led by three partners: Adam Daifallah, who previously practiced law at the Montréal office of Norton Rose Fulbright, sat on the editorial board of the National Post and was Washington correspondent of The New York Sun; Carl Vallée, who was formerly Press Secretary and Spokesperson to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and leads the firm's strategic communications practice; and, Alexandre Meterissian, who has experience on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, and heads Hatley's government relations group.

"The addition of the Hatley team reflects our commitment to investing in our business to provide CEOs and Boards with world-class strategic advice everywhere we operate," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo.

"With offices in Toronto and Montréal, we are now better positioned to provide high quality strategic advice in both of Canada's official languages across multiple jurisdictions," said James Crossland, Chairman of Teneo Canada. "Teneo's recent success reflects the seniority, depth and quality of our people, which deepens with the acquisition of Hatley. I'm very pleased to welcome Adam, Carl, Alexandre and their colleagues to our growing Canadian team," he added.

Mr. Daifallah said: "Combining our two firms into a single operation within Teneo's global network is very exciting both for our colleagues and our clients, and further enhances our ability to offer clients access to the firm's strategy and communications, management consulting, and capital and risk advisory divisions."

Teneo has now completed 11 acquisitions since the firm was founded in 2011.

About Teneo:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities.

The Firm was founded in June 2011 by Declan Kelly, Doug Band and Paul Keary and now has more than 800 employees located in 20 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneo.com

