Tenaris marks 25 years of seamless pipe production in Canada and commitment to its long-term industrial growth

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Tenaris celebrated a significant milestone at its Industrial Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on October 10, 2025 alongside employees, government and industry officials, and community stakeholders. Over the past quarter-century, Tenaris has played a vital role in supporting Canada's energy industry by producing high quality steel pipes for oil and gas operations.

Tenaris, the leading manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products, celebrates 25 years of seamless pipe production in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Friday, October 10, 2025. Sault Ste. Marie Mayor, Matthew Shoemaker (L Centre), and Tenaris Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca (Centre), join Member of Parliament, Terry Sheehan (R Centre), and the Tenaris team to celebrate a legacy of innovation, resilience, and community partnership — and to look ahead to a strong future of industrial growth in Canada. (CNW Group/Tenaris)

"We are pleased to celebrate this special milestone with our team -- their resilience, talent, skill and dedication have built our position as a leading industrial producer and supplier to the domestic energy industry since we first started operations in Canada 25 years ago," says Paolo Rocca, Chairman and CEO of Tenaris. "I would also like to thank the local community here in Sault Ste. Marie for their constant support for our activities. We see many opportunities for further growth in the coming years."

After Tenaris chose to restart the previously idle tubular mill in Sault Ste. Marie, the company quickly ramped up production and began hot rolling pipe by late 2000. This made Tenaris the sole domestic producer of seamless oil country tubular goods (OCTG). In 2022, the company unveiled significant upgrades at the facility, including the addition of electric resistance welded (ERW) pipe manufacturing to the industrial centre. With both seamless and ERW production lines, this mill stands alone in Canada for its unique capabilities.

"A strong steel industry contributes to a strong economy," says Member of Parliament, Terry Sheehan. "We are very pleased that Tenaris is here in Canada, committed to the steel industry the way it is, doing its part for the Canadian economy through its industrial readiness and innovative approach. Our government is proud to support Tenaris and the industry. I have seen the growth over the last 25 years, and I look forward to the next 25 years."

"Tenaris has long demonstrated its strong commitment to Sault Ste. Marie with significant investments to upgrade its facility, investing in workforce development, and creating economic opportunities through steel pipe manufacturing," says Sault Ste. Marie Mayor, Matthew Shoemaker. "This milestone represents an important moment to reflect on the successes of the last quarter century and look to the century ahead with pride in Sault Ste. Marie's role in Tenaris's industrial network and the investments they make in numerous organizations in the community."

Tenaris employs approximately 800 employees in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and 1,200 across Canada. In the last five years Tenaris has invested $1.8 million in the communities where it operates, focusing this funding on educational and health care initiatives.

Many of the world's top energy companies choose the products manufactured at the Sault Ste. Marie Industrial Centre. Tenaris's state-of-the-art steel grade and premium connection technologies have helped Canadian customers set records in the Montney and Duvernay regions.

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world's energy industry and other industrial applications. Our customers include most of the world's leading oil and gas companies and our revenues amounted to $12.5 billion USD in 2024. Employing around 26,000 people worldwide, we operate an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most major oil and gas markets.

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact:

Jessica Tett

Communications Manager, Tenaris in Canada

705-690-8746

[email protected]

SOURCE Tenaris