Ten Years of BMO ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Live from the Inside ETFs Canada Conference in Montreal, Kevin Gopaul, Global Head of ETFs, BMO Global Asset Management, and Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets, joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market. This year's conference is taking place from June 18 -19 at Le Centre Sheraton Hotel. BMO is celebrating ten years since launching their first Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in Canada.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited