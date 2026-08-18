Ten Two Partners Launches to Help Canada's Next Generation of Founders Build Faster, Raise Smarter and Scale with Confidence

New founder-focused venture accelerator brings experienced operators, professional resources and hands-on execution to Canada's early-stage entrepreneurs

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ten Two Partners today announced its official launch, introducing a new founder-focused venture accelerator designed to help promising Canadian entrepreneurs transform ambitious ideas into structured, investable and scalable businesses.

Founded by entrepreneur Reuben Ross, who brings more than three decades of operating experience and multiple successful business exits, Ten Two Partners was created to address one of the most difficult challenges facing early-stage founders: gaining access to the experience, resources and professional network required to turn a promising idea into a real company.

"There are incredible entrepreneurs across Canada with potentially game-changing ideas, but an idea alone isn't enough," said Ross, Founder & CEO of Ten Two Partners. "Too many founders are forced to learn every lesson the hard way. Our goal is to put experienced people, proven resources and the right relationships around them much earlier in the journey."

Unlike traditional incubators or consulting firms, Ten Two Partners works alongside founders, providing hands-on strategic and execution support across the disciplines that can determine whether an early-stage company succeeds or fails.

Business strategy and company formation

Corporate and legal structuring

Financial architecture and accounting

Non-dilutive government funding and grants

Product and technology development

Branding, positioning and early traction

Capital readiness and fundraising preparation

Strategic and executive advisory

The Ten Two model is built around a simple principle: founders need more than advice - they need experienced people willing to help them build.

The firm works with a select group of early-stage entrepreneurs, including first-time founders and pre-revenue startups, helping them establish the legal, financial, operational and strategic foundations necessary to attract capital and scale successfully.

"We don't want to stand on the sidelines telling founders what they should do," Ross said. "We want to be in their corner helping them do it - making better decisions, avoiding expensive mistakes and building the fundamentals that sophisticated investors expect to see."

Control Before Speed

The Ten Two name reflects the firm's philosophy. Just as keeping your hands at ten and two represents control and readiness before accelerating, Ten Two Partners believes sustainable growth begins with getting the fundamentals right.

Control before speed. Structure before scale.

That philosophy is increasingly relevant in a startup environment where founders are being asked to demonstrate stronger business fundamentals, greater capital efficiency and clearer paths to sustainable growth.

Rather than focusing solely on fundraising, Ten Two Partners helps founders build companies that are ready for capital before pursuing it - with stronger structures, better financial visibility, clearer positioning and a more credible investment proposition.

"Raising money shouldn't be the starting point," Ross added. "Building something worth investing in should be. If we do that properly, capital becomes part of the growth strategy rather than the entire strategy."

Ten Two Partners is now accepting applications from early-stage Canadian founders and startups across multiple industries. Applications can be submitted here.

About Ten Two Partners

Ten Two Partners is a Canadian founder-focused venture accelerator and private collective that works alongside select early-stage entrepreneurs to build structured, investable and scalable businesses.

Combining more than three decades of entrepreneurial and operating experience with an established network of legal, financial, technical and strategic professionals, Ten Two Partners provides founders with practical execution support from idea and formation through capital readiness and growth.

Built in Canada. Designed to scale beyond it.

Media Contact: Reuben Ross, Founder & CEO, Ten Two Partners, Email: [email protected], Website: www.tentwopartners.com

SOURCE Ten Two Partners