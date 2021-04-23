TEMSA Introduces the New TS30 at UMA Motorcoach Expo

With more than 15,000 vehicles in 66 countries, TEMSA is reinforcing its position in the US day by day. Having entered the US market in 2010, TEMSA continues to operate through the TEMSA North America (TNA) Company founded in 2018. TEMSA that has managed to be one of the most important actors in the industry, by achieving a 10-percent market share where it operates presently, appears to be an "automotive-focused technology company" with over 1,000 vehicles in the US. The company that considers the North American market as one of its growth accelerator in the future and aims to bring the TS45 Electric Bus that it has recently developed specifically for US market.

NORTH AMERICA WILL BE A GROWTH ACCELERATOR

Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, TEMSA CEO, said, "We are proud of having arrived at a successful point on a challenging market like the US. Besides, it is an important factor in identifying new targets for the forthcoming period. We have so far undersigned great achievements through the contribution of having analysed the market and determined the needs in an accurate fashion. Our electric vehicles that we produce along with all their technology will soon hit the roads in different parts of the US, particularly Silicon Valley. In the forthcoming period, we aim to write greater success stories, especially in the North American market, through the new partnership of PPF and Skoda Transportation."

NEW TS30 ATTRACTS GREAT APPRECIATION

Fatih Kozan, TEMSA North America Country Director, emphasized that it is the 50th anniversary of UMA and continued: "As in every year, we also took part at the fair this year with an innovative product, which brings design and technology together. Our TS30 vehicle has been the number-one choice of transport companies providing services with high quality standards in the market, as a high-end product that has never been in the travel/motorcoach segment in the past. Our model that we have enriched through new equipment gained the appreciation of all operators. We believe that we will bring our sales performance in the market to higher levels thanks to our new product that stands out with its sturdiness and low operational cost. "

SOURCE TEMSA

