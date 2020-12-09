Temporary closure on Des Joachims Bridge

ROLPHTON, ON, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a temporary closure on the Des Joachims Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Wednesday, December 9 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, pedestrians and motorists will likely encounter delays of 15 minutes to permit maintenance work on the bridge approaches. Flagpersons will guide vehicles and pedestrians across the work zone.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

