VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3891 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 2, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2024.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
May 8, 2024
