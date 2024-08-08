TELUS ANNOUNCES NOTE OFFERING

Base shelf prospectus is accessible, and prospectus supplement will be accessible within two business days, through SEDAR+

4.65% Notes, Series CAQ due August 13, 2031

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - TELUS announced today it has priced $700 million of senior unsecured notes with a 7-year maturity. The notes are offered through a syndicate of agents led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets (the "Lead Agents"). Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 13, 2024.

The 4.65% notes, Series CAQ, were priced at $99.911 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 4.665% per annum until maturity, and will mature on August 13, 2031.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used for the repayment of outstanding indebtedness, including the repayment of commercial paper (incurred for general working capital purposes) and the reduction of cash amounts outstanding under an arm's length securitization trust under which an affiliate of TELUS is able to borrow against certain trade receivables and unbilled customer finance receivables (incurred for general working capital purposes), and for other general corporate purposes.

This media release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any Canadian securities regulatory authority, nor has any authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no notes are being offered in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

The notes are being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus of TELUS dated August 2, 2024. The prospectus supplement and the corresponding short form base shelf prospectus contain important detailed information about the notes. Access to the prospectus supplement and the base shelf prospectus, and any amendments to the thereto, are provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to the procedures for providing access to such documents. An electronic or paper copy of the prospectus supplement and corresponding short form base shelf prospectus relating to the offering of notes may be obtained, without charge, from the Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer of TELUS at 510 W. Georgia St., 23rd Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0M3 (telephone 604-695-6420) or from BMO Capital Markets by email at [email protected], CIBC Capital Markets by phone at 416-594-8515 or email at [email protected] or RBC Capital Markets by phone at 416-842-6311 or email at [email protected] by providing an email address or mailing address, as applicable. Copies of these documents will be accessible electronically within two business days of the date hereof on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval+ of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("SEDAR+"), at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement before making an investment decision.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events pertaining to the offering, including the anticipated closing date of the offering and the intended use of the net proceeds of the offering. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including risks associated with capital and debt markets. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. The timing and closing of the above-mentioned offering are subject to customary closing conditions and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future performance and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and the qualifications and risk factors as set out in our 2023 annual management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), our MD&A for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

