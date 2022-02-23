TELUS Agriculture Selects Solace to Help Streamline the Food and Consumer Goods Value Chain with Event-Driven Architecture

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, announced today that TELUS Agriculture, a division of world-leading communications technology company TELUS, has selected Solace PubSub+ Platform to serve as the data distribution backbone of a new solution they are building to connect, digitize and exchange real-time information across the agriculture, food and consumer goods value chains.

"TELUS Agriculture delivers digital insights that empower and connect our customers, from producers to consumers, around the world, improving the quality, safety, distribution and sustainability of food and consumer goods," said Jeff Bradshaw, CTO, TELUS Agriculture. "Through our data and technology solutions, we're helping to more efficiently and sustainably meet growing consumption needs, while enabling a better flow of information across the value chain."

TELUS Agriculture evaluated several technologies before picking Solace for its ability to address many use cases with a single platform, and its unique event management capabilities that will help them more easily manage and reuse event streams across their enterprise and ecosystem of partners.

Bradshaw added: "With a proven track record of helping companies transform themselves and their industries, Solace's state-of-the-art technology will underpin our solutions that link the diverse elements of the food and consumer goods supply chain with a continuous flow of real-time, event-driven data across applications, equipment and decision makers."

PubSub+ is a complete event streaming and management platform that helps enterprises design, deploy and manage event-driven systems that span hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT environments so they can be more integrated and event-driven. TELUS Agriculture will deploy PubSub+ Platform software in multiple regions using both Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

"Between scarce food supplies, shipping and supply chain nightmares and unprecedented disruption across industries, ensuring the safe, fast delivery of food to markets where it's needed has never been more important," said Bill Jackes, SVP Americas, Solace. "We are proud that our PubSub+ Platform will help play a role in TELUS Agriculture's mission."

About Solace

Solace helps enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts

Europe & Americas

IBA International

Jamie Kightley

[email protected]

+44 (0) 1572 757932

UK

Positive

Inés Mitsou

[email protected]

+44 (0)770 388 4664

APAC

Rice Communications

Neil Mirano

[email protected]

+65 3157 5685

SOURCE Solace Corporation