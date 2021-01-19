Teltonika Networks Announce Global Distribution Deal with Mouser Electronics

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Teltonika Networks , a leading European developer and manufacturer of networking devices for industrial, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine-to-machine (M2M) applications is pleased to announce its new partnership with Mouser Electronics, one of the most prominent global distributors of semiconductors and electronic components.

Agnius Saviciunas - Head of North America Region for Teltonika Networks commented: "The potential of IoT in business and daily life is endless. Partnering with TOP distributor like Mouser Electronics is essential to capture the opportunities of rising global demand of IoT and connectivity devices. This partnership aligns well with our global growth initiatives in creating a value-added supply chain for our customers. With this agreement, we can now help customers around the world leverage a rich array of technological synergies between Teltonika Networks and members of Mouser Electronics ecosystem."

"We see the Teltonika Networks relationship as extremely strategic in our efforts to bring proven IoT hardware devices to market. While cellular routers continue to be in high demand, it's unique suppliers like Teltonika Networks that make Mouser Electronics inventory one-of-a-kind for fulfilling tomorrow's technology needs."

Mike Scott, Vice President of Product Management at Mouser Electronics, commented: "Adding Teltonika Networks to our portfolio of products will provide our customers with a robust platform of industrial, cloud-managed cellular routers for limitless connectivity applications."

About Teltonika Networks

Teltonika Networks, a part of Teltonika IoT Group, is a leading European developer and manufacturer of networking devices for industrial IoT and M2M applications. Its comprehensive portfolio of cellular 4G LTE routers and gateways provides mission-critical connectivity and remote access to hundreds of thousands of devices worldwide. Reliability, security, and ease-of-use are the core focus areas of Teltonika Networks, delivering connectivity solutions for even the most challenging situations.

For more information, visit www.teltonika-networks.com

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands.

For more information, visit www.mouser.com .

Media Contact:

Agnius Saviciunas

office: +1-416-779-4137

[email protected]

SOURCE Teltonika Networks; Mouser Electronics

Related Links

https://teltonika-networks.com/

