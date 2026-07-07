Telpay Expands Cash Flow Platform with Acquisition of Notch

WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Telpay Inc., a trusted Canadian leader in business payments, today announced it has acquired Notch Financial, an accounts receivable automation software. The acquisition strengthens Telpay's ability to help Canadian businesses manage the complete flow of money by adding modern invoicing, payment collection, and ordering capabilities to its platform.

For more than 40 years, Telpay has helped businesses gain greater control over the money flowing out of their organizations through supplier payments, payroll, and approval workflows. With the addition of Notch's technology, Telpay is expanding its capabilities on the other side of the cash flow equation--helping businesses invoice customers, collect payments faster, and gain better visibility into incoming cash.

"Businesses don't lose sleep over how payments are processed--they worry about whether they'll have the cash they need when they need it," said Mark Loewen, President of Telpay. "For decades we've helped customers control the money going out. This acquisition strengthens our ability to help them manage the money coming in as well. It's another important step toward giving Canadian businesses a single platform to see, control, and optimize their cash flow."

"From the beginning, our goal at Notch has been to help Canadian businesses simplify accounts receivable so they can focus on running and growing their business," said Jordan Huck, CEO of Notch. "We're excited to see Notch's technology become part of Telpay's long-term vision. The combination creates new opportunities to deliver even greater value to Canadian businesses as they manage every aspect of their cash flow."

Notch has built an innovative platform that simplifies invoicing, payment collection, and ordering while delivering an outstanding customer experience. Its focus on helping Canadian businesses improve cash flow made it a natural strategic fit with Telpay's long-term vision of providing a comprehensive platform for managing the movement of money.

Existing Notch merchants, partners, and Telpay customers can expect uninterrupted service and continuity throughout the transition. As integration work progresses, customers will gain access to new capabilities while continuing to rely on the service they use today.

About Telpay

Telpay is the cash flow control platform for Canadian businesses, helping organizations send and receive payments, automate approvals, and improve cash flow visibility from a single integrated platform. Telpay processes more than $28 billion annually and has kept money moving for thousands of businesses since 1985.

SOURCE TelPay Incorporated

Media Contact: Paul Vieira, VP & Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Telpay, 1565 Willson Pl, Winnipeg, MB R3T 4H1, tf: 800-665-0302