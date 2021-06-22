Telmont reveals its environmental ambitions 'In Nomine Terrae' - in the name of Mother Nature

Champagne Telmont is determined to pursue its ambition: carving an exemplary path towards a 100% organic house using production methods with reduced impact on its natural surroundings. Telmont has decided to act "in the name of Mother Nature," thus advocating for the preservation of nature's gifts, leaving its essence untouched.

The House of Telmont has set five tangible objectives.

Objective #1: preserving terroir and biodiversity. Today, 72% of the estate's 24.5 hectares are certified in organic agriculture or are in the process of conversion. The aim is to convert 100% of the estate by 2025. Telmont Champagne's partner winegrowers (56.5 hectares) will be supported by the House in their shift towards organic agriculture (39% of their vineyards are already certified or in conversion). This ambitious transformation targets the conversion to organic agriculture of 100% of all cultivated areas by 2031, for both the Telmont estate and partner winegrowers, compared to the 49% of those currently certified or in conversion. Biodiversity will be encouraged across the entire estate, both in the vineyards and in the adjacent natural areas. To this end, 2,500 shrubs will be planted over the next three years to provide "insect hotels" in the vineyards, preserving species diversity and promoting sustainable carbon binding.

Continue reading: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8915651-telmont-reveals-environmental-ambitions-in-nomine-terrae-name-mother-nature/.

For more information, visit the champagne-telmont.com website.

Please visit our Media website: https://presskit.champagne-telmont.com.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537497/Champagne_Telmont.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537498/Champagne_Telmont_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Elizabeth Parte

Directrice Communication et Hospitalité - Monde

[email protected]



SOURCE Champagne Telmont

Related Links

https://champagne-telmont.com

