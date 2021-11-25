TeleVU aims to expand Telepresence Virtual Care Solutions in partnership with TELUS

Harnessing the power of Smart Glasses and cloud-based Augmented Reality (AR) to eliminate geographic barriers to delivering patient care

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - TeleVU, a leading Canadian tech company focused on application of smart glasses in healthcare settings utilizing the power of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TELUS. TELUS is a leading telecommunication company in Canada, as well as Canada's leader in digital health technology that is improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care.

Ibrahim Gedeon, TELUS CTO (right) & Ryan De’Larami TeleVU Founder & CEO (left) at the Hub 350 in Kanata (CNW Group/TeleVU Innovation Ltd.)

Built on 30 years of combined experience and expertise in Medical Technology, Computer Science and AI, TeleVU provides a new level of virtual care that enables frontline healthcare professionals deliver hands-on care to their patient while receiving real-time expert advice from remote clinical experts via Smart Glasses anywhere in Canada or worldwide. In addition, TeleVU's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform (BioVU) redefines collecting and sharing vital sign data with healthcare professionals and caregivers on a secure cloud platform.

In Canada, only 13% of family physicians and 3% of specialists practice in rural areas. This means patients must travel away from home to receive specialist care and, in some cases, even for primary care. TeleVu's connected ecosystem improves access and equity in care for patients by eliminating geographical barriers to allow frontline clinicians to deliver better care by being connected to remote specialists in real-time. It also allows specialists to care for more patients without the need to travel.

Ultimately, the burden on health system resources is reduced while improving quality and equity in care for patient and delivering care closer to home.

"We are delighted to pair our technology with TELUS's vast experience and expertise in the field of virtual care and 5G to improve the way healthcare is delivered to Canadians, and bring care closer to home," said Ryan De'Larami, TeleVU's Founder & CEO. "We are excited about the possibilities that TELUS's 5G technology and Edge computing offers in peer-to-peer real-time interactions and AI guided decision making to deliver timely care to patients across the nation."

About TeleVU

TeleVU Innovation Ltd. is an Ontario Technology company offering innovative AR, AI and IoT solutions with a special focus on healthcare. Our flagship product is TeleVU iSee & uSee software application working on Smart Glasses to allow remote medical assistance and telepresence guidance. Built on this platform, the company is building an ecosystem of connected products (Eco-VU), which includes a remote patient monitoring platform (BioVU) and health system cloud-based patient follow-up and triage portal (ClinicVU). All of which will be overseen by various Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. (AI-VU). Website

