TeleMED Signs Marketplace Vendor Agreement with QHR

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc. ("TeleMED"), a leading provider of diagnostic data management solutions and part of the Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) family, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Marketplace Vendor Agreement ("MVA") with QHR Technologies ("QHR"), a leading electronic medical record ("EMR") provider.

Pursuant to this MVA, the organizations have developed an Application Programming Interface ("API") that creates a reliable and easily deployable integration between TeleMED's flagship platform ViTELflo, and QHR's Accuro®, Canada's #1 single platform EMR. The deployment of this API extends the connectivity and workflow capabilities for Cardiology users of Accuro at diagnostic clinics and automates the processing cycle for test data.

The integration points between ViTELflo and Accuro create workflows that help eliminate redundant data entry, while improving turnaround times, workload capacity and cost control. In addition, ViTELflo compiles a secure, cloud-based, and vendor-neutral archive of information that is easily accessible by clinicians.

"TeleMED has been a pioneer in developing sophisticated and customized cardiology data management solutions for community laboratory networks in Canada and Australia," said Peter Hamilton, President of TeleMED. "Working together with QHR will provide us with an opportunity to leverage our success in the community lab environment and deliver similar efficiencies and cost savings to the numerous cardiology and diagnostic clinics that subscribe to Accuro. Through interoperability we look to play a larger role in the quest to improve Canada's healthcare system and to create better health outcomes for Canadians."

About TeleMED Diagnostic Management

TeleMED Diagnostic Management Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB), is an ISO 13485:2016 certified company that has been a pioneer in the development of powerful solutions for managing non-invasive medical diagnostic data. TeleMED serves an array of verticals in the healthcare industry including community diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, occupational testing organizations and family physician groups. The solutions offered feature advanced security safeguards, innovative quality management tools, business analytic capabilities, smart electronic forms and a high degree of interoperability and connectivity. For more information, please visit: https://www.telemeddiagnostic.com.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the business plans of the Company. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including the Company's ability to complete acquisitions on favorable terms; the Company's ability to manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively; the Company's ability to scale its management team to support a rapid pace of growth; the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to continue the pace of its acquisition strategy; the Company's ability to maintain its rapid pace of growth; and expected benefits of entering into the MVA with QHR . Other assumptions include industry trends, the availability of growth opportunities, and general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties will not prevent the Company from conducting its business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information speaks only to such assumptions as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the Company's limited operating history; ability to complete favorable acquisitions; the software industry in Canada and internationally, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of the Company to execute its business strategies, including the ability manage a complex portfolio of companies effectively, competition, currency and interest rate fluctuations, and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

