TekSavvy Lights Up Homes and Businesses in Blenheim and Cedar Springs with Super-Fast Fibre Internet

ISP brings fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service to homes and businesses in Blenheim and Cedar Springs as part of an ongoing initiative to provide affordable connectivity to the Chatham-Kent community via a high-speed fibre-optic network.





CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. ("TekSavvy"), Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP), is pleased to announce the launch of TekSavvy fibre-to-the-home service in Cedar Springs and Blenheim. Fibre internet service is now available to more than 700 homes and businesses in these two communities. In the coming weeks, fibre internet will be available to even more homes and businesses in the area. Once completed in early February 2022, the fibre construction in Cedar Springs will reach 450 homes and businesses. The Blenheim project will reach a total of 2,350 homes and businesses with completion scheduled for early summer 2022.

The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds to homes of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). All TekSavvy Fibre Internet plans come with unlimited bandwidth so customers can work remotely, stream, game and surf without fear of surprise data-overage charges. Residential customers signing up for the Fibre Internet service can take advantage of TekSavvy's current promotion providing a $20 monthly bill credit for the first 12 months of service on the Fibre 1000 Unlimited package. Visit www.teksavvy.com for more details on availability, plans, pricing and current promotions.

"TekSavvy is proud to deliver the latest fibre-based technology to these communities," says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "Residents and businesses can access fast, reliable internet service — and all at a reasonable price."

"Communities such as Blenheim and Cedar Springs are part of the backbone of our community," said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff. "Affordable high-speed connectivity from an industry leader such as TekSavvy will make a real difference for residents and businesses."

Residents in Blenheim and Cedar Springs interested in TekSavvy Fibre internet service can visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre or call 1-519-360-4747 for more details.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with award-winning telecom services and fighting for consumers' rights for more than 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

SOURCE TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

For further information: Trevor Campbell, The iPR Group, 647-201-5409; John Settino, The iPR Group, 416-662-2955, [email protected]