TekSavvy Launches Super-Fast Fibre Internet Service in Dover Centre

The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). All TekSavvy Fibre plans come with unlimited bandwidth so customers can work remotely, stream, game and surf without fear of surprise data-overage charges on their monthly bills. No term commitments are required for TekSavvy Fibre Internet service, but if residential customers choose to sign up for the Fibre 1000 Unlimited package for a 2-year term commitment, they will receive a $20 monthly bill credit for their first 12 months of service. Visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre for more details on availability, plans, pricing and current promotions.

Fast, flexible and reliable internet service is essential for sustainable long-term business growth. To better support and help businesses succeed in changing times, TekSavvy also offers a host of services like Dedicated Internet Access, Managed Security, Unified Communications and Managed Wi-Fi solutions. For more info on TekSavvy Business Solutions, visit business.teksavvy.com.

"TekSavvy is pleased to deliver high-speed unlimited fibre internet service to Dover Centre," says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "Residents can now access the latest fibre-based technology and at a fair price."

"Dover Centre is in the heart of one of the richest agricultural areas in Chatham-Kent," said Mayor Darrin Canniff. "Since we grow for the world in Chatham-Kent we need to be connected to the world."

"We're proud to partner with TekSavvy and the Municipality of Chatham-Kent to further expand broadband service throughout the region and are pleased to see that as a result of the expansion project that many more homes, farms and businesses within the community of Dover Centre now have access to fast, reliable internet service," said Barry Field, Executive Director, SWIFT.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadian homes and businesses with award-winning telecom services for more than 20 years. Committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide, TekSavvy provides end-to-end communication networks and wireless digital solutions across Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec, and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

