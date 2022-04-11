TekSavvy Completes Fibre Network in Thamesville: Fibre Internet Service Now Available To Over 530 Homes and Businesses

The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). All TekSavvy Fibre plans come with unlimited bandwidth so customers can work remotely, stream, game and surf without fear of surprise data-overage charges on their monthly bills. No term commitments are required for TekSavvy Fibre Internet service, but if residential customers choose to sign up for the Fibre 1000 Unlimited package for a 24-month term commitment, they will receive a $20 monthly bill credit for their first 12 months of service. Visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre for more details on applicable terms and conditions, availability, plans, pricing and current promotions.

Fast, flexible and reliable internet service is essential for sustainable long-term business growth. To better support and help businesses succeed in changing times, TekSavvy also offers a host of services like Dedicated Internet Access, Managed Security, Unified Communications and Managed Wi-Fi solutions. For more info on TekSavvy Business Solutions, visit business.teksavvy.com.

"High-speed fibre internet service is a game-changer for Thamesville," says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "We're proud to deliver the connectivity that will make a difference to the community."

"The community of Thamesville plays a significant role in East Kent," said Mayor Darrin Canniff. "It is important that its residents have the opportunity to experience the advantages of access to a high-speed fibre network."

Residents in Thamesville interested in TekSavvy Fibre Internet service can visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre or call 1-519-360-4747 for more details.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadian homes and businesses with award-winning telecom services for more than 20 years. Committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide, TekSavvy provides end-to-end communication networks and wireless digital solutions across Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec, and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

