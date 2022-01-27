TekSavvy Completes Around-the-River Trail Bringing Super-Fast Fibre Internet to More Homes and Businesses in Chatham-Kent

ISP brings fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service to residents and businesses adjacent to the Around-the-River Trail loop as part of an ongoing initiative to provide affordable connectivity to the Chatham-Kent community via a high-speed fibre-optic network.

CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. ("TekSavvy"), Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP), is pleased to announce the launch of TekSavvy fibre-to-the-home internet service along Riverview Line and Grande River Line between Bear Line Road in the east and Jacob Road in the west. TekSavvy's Fibre Internet service is now available to more than 300 previously under-served homes and businesses adjacent to this Around-the-River Trail loop.

The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds to homes of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). All TekSavvy Fibre plans come with unlimited bandwidth so customers can work remotely, stream, game, and surf without fear of surprise data-overage charges on their monthly bills. Residential customers signing up for the Fibre Internet service can take advantage of TekSavvy's current promotion providing a $20 monthly bill credit for the first 12 months of service on the Fibre 1000 Unlimited package. Visit www.teksavvy.com for more details on availability, plans, pricing, and current promotions.

"TekSavvy is grateful to the municipality of Chatham-Kent for its leadership and partnership on the Around-the-River Trail project," says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "This project provided an ideal opportunity to install fibre infrastructure for more residents and is a great example of what can be achieved working closely with the municipal leadership here in Chatham-Kent."

"The need and demand for a high-speed fibre-optic service has never been greater," said Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff. "The opportunity to partner with an industry leader such as TekSavvy makes it even better."

Residents and businesses interested in TekSavvy Fibre Internet service can visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre or call 1-519-360-4747 for more details.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with award-winning telecom services and fighting for consumers' rights for more than 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

