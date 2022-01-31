TekSavvy Brings Super-Fast Fibre Internet to Bothwell

ISP launches fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service in Bothwell as part of an ongoing initiative to provide affordable connectivity to the Chatham-Kent community via a high-speed fibre-optic network.

CHATHAM, ON, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - TekSavvy Solutions Inc. ("TekSavvy"), Canada's largest independent internet service provider (ISP), is pleased to announce the launch of TekSavvy fibre-to-the-home in Bothwell. Fibre internet service is now available to 480 homes and businesses in Bothwell.

The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds to homes of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). All TekSavvy Fibre plans come with unlimited bandwidth so customers can work remotely, stream, game and surf without fear of surprise data-overage charges on their monthly bills. Residential customers signing up for the Fibre Internet service can take advantage of TekSavvy's current promotion providing a $20 monthly bill credit for the first 12 months of service on the Fibre 1000 Unlimited package. Visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre for more details on availability, plans, pricing and current promotions.

"TekSavvy is proud to deliver the latest fibre-based technology to Bothwell," says Charlie Burns, Chief Technology Officer at TekSavvy. "Residents can access fast, reliable internet service with download speeds up to 1Gbps and unlimited usage — and all at a reasonable price."

Chatham-Kent Mayor Darrin Canniff said, "Bothwell has a rich history and I'm pleased that with this announcement residents and businesses will have the opportunity to match any community in terms of 21st century connectivity."

Residents in Bothwell interested in TekSavvy Fibre internet service can visit www.teksavvy.com/fibre or call 1-519-360-4747 for more details.

About TekSavvy

TekSavvy has been proudly serving Canadians with award-winning telecom services and fighting for consumers' rights for more than 20 years. TekSavvy is committed to providing quality competitive choice and closing the digital divide in Canada. TekSavvy has offices in Chatham, Ontario and Gatineau, Quebec, and is Canada's largest independent telecom service company, serving more than 300,000 customers from coast to coast.

SOURCE TekSavvy Solutions Inc.

For further information: Trevor Campbell, The iPR Group 647-201-5409; John Settino, The iPR Group 416-662-2955, [email protected]