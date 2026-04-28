Teknor Apex Joins OSS Ventures €75M Fund to Scale Industrial Software Across U.S. Manufacturing

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Teknor Apex Company, a global leader in material science solutions, today announced it has joined as a founding partner in OSS Ventures' new investment fund, targeting €75M million to scale proven industrial software companies across North America and Europe.

Building Software Where It Matters: On the Manufacturing Floor

OSS Ventures is a venture studio located in Paris & Boston, building AI software for industrial operations

Founded in 2019 by Renan Devillieres, OSS Ventures is a venture studio building next-generation industrial software that operates at the intersection of software development and manufacturing operations. The firm's thesis is straightforward: industrial software only drives lasting change when it's built from the manufacturing floor up - alongside the operators, supervisors, and engineers who use it daily.

With OSS Ventures now expanding operations beyond Europe to its new office in Boston, MA, Teknor Apex will serve as the regional industrial anchor partner, becoming the first U.S. manufacturer to both invest in and operate OSS portfolio software at scale.

"This partnership reflects a shared view that the future advancements in industry will be innovated by people and technology working in tandem to create measurable impacts" said Donald Wiseman, CEO, Teknor Apex.

Teknor Apex: From Co-Builder to Co-Investor

This partnership started on the factory floor. Teknor Apex deployed three of OSS Ventures' portfolio companies in their Rhode Island and Tennessee sites. The impact was immediate:

Oplit allows Teknor Apex to set their plants up for success through a reduction in changeovers, improved yield, and a stronger foundation for more automated planning over time.

Fabriq helps to strengthen a culture of continuous improvement, with problem-solving embedded at every level of the manufacturing organization.

Mercateam supports operators, mechanics, and lab technicians in building critical skills and advancing their careers - helping Teknor Apex better invest in its most valuable resource: its people.

Teknor Apex and OSS Ventures are aligned as both core business partners and venture partners, with Teknor Apex joining as a founding partner in the €75M amplification fund alongside DECATHLON PULSE, the investment and innovation arm of global sports company DECATHLON, and Peugeot Family Group.

"As we shape our next 100 years of manufacturing, digital transformation is the sole viable path to not only short-term efficiency, but long-term competitiveness," said Michael Roberts, CIO, Teknor Apex.

Contact:

Faustine Ladeiro Levent, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965406/OSS_Ventures_x_Teknor_Apex.jpg

SOURCE OSS Ventures; Teknor Apex