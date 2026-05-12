TEDxSugar Hill 2026 Announces Yosi Amram: Beyond IQ and EQ -- The Rise of Spiritual Intelligence

SUGAR HILL, Ga., May 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nearly three decades ago, national headlines told a dramatic story:

"Individual Inc.'s CEO, Amram, Takes Leave, and Stock Drops." -- Wall Street Journal

"Founder of Individual takes leave and shares fall 37%." -- The New York Times

"Yosi Amram, the founder of Individual Inc., was fired as chief executive by his board." -- The Boston Globe

Today, that same Yosi Amram shares his extraordinary journey with TEDxSugar Hill 2026, which centered around the theme of being a Catalyst: "Transformation happens when that energy is directed and shaped into something lasting."

Dr. Amram's talk, Beyond IQ and EQ: The Rise of Spiritual Intelligence, recounts his journey from Israeli Air Force commander to MIT and Harvard graduate, from high-growth tech CEO to a public corporate downfall, from spiritual awakening and a manic episode to clinical psychologist and pioneering researcher.

After founding and leading two technology companies through IPO, Amram's life took a dramatic turn following a profound spiritual experience that he describes as "a sudden recognition of the interconnectedness of all things." What followed was not immediate enlightenment, but crisis -- culminating in his removal as CEO.

Rather than ending his career, that turning point began a deeper inquiry.

Amram left the corporate world to pursue a PhD in transpersonal psychology, where he became one of the first researchers to operationally define and scientifically measure Spiritual Intelligence (SI). His groundbreaking work has since been cited more than a thousand times and translated into multiple languages. Research confirms that SI enhances leadership effectiveness, resilience, mental health, life satisfaction, individual productivity, organizational performance, and even financial return on assets.

"Spiritual intelligence is not about religion," Amram explains. "It's the ability to apply and embody spiritual qualities and resources to enhance our daily lives and well-being."

While IQ helps us solve problems and EQ helps us manage emotions, SI enables us to draw on deeper human capacities, such as:

Purpose and service

Gratitude and joy

Integrity and humility

Self-knowledge and wisdom

Compassion and interconnectedness

In his award-winning and bestselling book, Spiritually Intelligent Leadership: How to Inspire by Being Inspired, Amram writes that "becoming inspired is the cause; others finding us inspirational is the effect." His TEDx talk brings this philosophy to life, showing the many benefits of spiritual intelligence, both individually and collectively. The talk also offers tangible suggestions for how we can all ignite our own inner spark so we may live inspired, empowered and connected lives.

At a time when humanity faces rising loneliness, polarization, burnout, and global instability, Amram argues that it's more important than ever for our inner development to outpace our technological advancement. "We have extraordinary IQ," he notes, "and growing EQ -- but without SI, we lack the wisdom to align our power with our deepest values."

Drawing from interviews with 71 spiritual leaders across traditions -- including Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, and Earth-based practices -- Amram distilled 22 universal qualities of spiritually intelligent living into five core domains: Meaning, Grace, Truth, Consciousness, and Transcendence.

His message is both practical and hopeful: you don't need to identify as spiritual to be spiritually intelligent. SI can be cultivated, and daily practices like gratitude, purpose reflection, and mindfulness can develop and strengthen one SI quality at a time, much like building muscle.

"Spiritual Intelligence won't pay your mortgage," Amram says with characteristic humor. "But it will make you more resilient, compassionate, and wise -- and help you uncover the hidden treasures within."

As Hillel wisely asked: "If I am not for myself, who is? If I am only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?"

With clarity, vulnerability, and scientific rigor, Yosi Amram's TEDx talk invites leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and seekers everywhere to move beyond IQ and EQ, stepping into the next evolution of human intelligence.

About Yosi Amram, PhD

Yosi Amram is a clinical psychologist, executive leadership coach, couple's relationship therapist, a former technology CEO, and pioneering researcher in the field of spiritual intelligence. He is the author of Spiritually Intelligent Leadership: How to Inspire by Being Inspired and the founder of IntelligenSI.com and AwakeningSI.org. His work integrates psychology, neuroscience, leadership, and timeless wisdom traditions to help individuals, leaders, and couples lead inspired, empowered, and connected lives.

Contact:

Laura Finch

[email protected]

SOURCE Yosi Amram