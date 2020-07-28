Tectonic Metals' "Shift in the Game" Continues with the Appointment of William Stormont as Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Stormont as Investor Relations, effective immediately. Bill will lead all investor relations activities for the Company and serve as the primary liaison between Tectonic and the investment community.

Bill discusses his role with Tectonic; please click to view: https://youtu.be/fveZszWracc

Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic, states, "What impressed me most about Bill is his diverse financial background and community involvement coupled with his drive, enthusiasm and passion for succeeding. From being IR for a multi-billion-dollar company to an equity analyst to a co-manager of a billion-dollar equity fund, Bill brings extensive financial and capital markets experience and deep insider knowledge of how the buy and sell-side thinks and operates. Just as impressive is Bill's commitment to working with First Nations as he currently serves on the Board of Directors for a prominent BC First Nation. He will bring a very well-regarded level of professionalism, passion and reach to the important role of IR. We welcome Bill and his proven credentials to the Tectonic team."

Bill Stormont, Investor Relations at Tectonic, says, "Joining Tectonic Metals to lead the company's investor relations initiative is an exceptional opportunity to be part of this industry-leading team and build on their already exemplary track-record. I am excited to contribute to Tectonic's success and am looking forward to engaging with investors to help them understand the compelling opportunity Tectonic's "shift in the game" represents."

About Mr. Stormont

Bill is passionate about global capital markets and brings a wealth of unique experience to Tectonic's investor relations focus. His international background includes involvement in a politically sensitive track-two diplomatic process concerned with, among other issues, maritime resource joint development in Asia. Bill's transition to a successful career as an equity analyst, institutional equity salesperson and co-manager of a top-performing European equity fund in London, UK., was driven by his desire to continue expanding his horizons, learning and contributing as part of a dynamic team in a challenging growth environment – the same exciting characteristics underpinning Tectonic's "shift in the game" philosophy and the IR role with the team. On returning to Canada, Bill held a number of senior executive positions, most recently Head of Investor Relations at Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO), where he was responsible for developing and executing the company's strategic investor relations program. Bill believes strongly in the process of reconciliation and is a director of the Klahoose First Nation's economic development corporation, QXMC. Bill has published on economic and political issues as well as matters of local interest; his writing has appeared in publications as diverse as The Times of London and BC Outdoors. Bill grew up in a BC resource industry family. He spends as much of his spare time as possible outdoors and weekends watching his children's soccer games. Bill holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of British Columbia and lives with his wife and three children in Vancouver, BC.

Stock Option Grant

Mr. Stormont is paid an annual salary of C$125,000 per year, paid in semi-monthly instalments.

As part of his compensation, the Company granted Mr. Stormont 400,000 stock options with an exercise price of C$0.33. The Stock Options are contingent upon continued employment by Tectonic and shall vest over a three-year period as follows: 100,000 stock options will vest July 27, 2021, 100,000 stock options will vest July 27, 2022, and 200,000 stock options will vest July 27. The stock options expire on July 27, 2025 and are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. The grant of the stock options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Goldcorp) for C$520 million in 2016.

Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies.

Tectonic believes that responsible mineral exploration and development can positively impact the communities in which the company lives and operates and is committed to early and ongoing community engagement, best practices in environmental stewardship and the development of a strong safety culture. Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a play big mindset. The company works for its shareholders and is committed to creating value for them.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Tony Reda, President & CEO of Tectonic, at toll-free 1.888.858.9887 or by email at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental and other approvals and financing on time, obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, accuracy of any mineral resources, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Tectonic, and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Although Tectonic considers these beliefs and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Tectonic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Tectonic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

[Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it's Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.]

