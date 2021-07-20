Tectonic Commences Titan Geophysical Survey in Advance of Phase Two Drilling of Pogo-Like Gold-In-Soil Anomalies at the Tibbs Gold Project, Alaska

Tony Reda, President & CEO, commented, "Tectonic's innovative approach to mineral exploration is once again reflected in our decision to conduct a deep searching TITAN survey at Tibbs. For the first time in the history of this property, a non-airborne geophysical survey will fully transect the prospective host rocks and structural corridor, which controls gold mineralization. Interestingly, limited historical ground geophysical surveys were restricted to the intrusive rocks, while gneissic rocks in the west of the property, which are similar to those which host the mineralization at the nearby Pogo Gold Mine, were untested. Extending our TITAN lines across the entire rock package and structural corridor at Tibbs will assist us in drill testing this season for possible low-angle shears or structures within the gneissic rocks, a target potentially analogous to the Liese veins at Pogo."

Previous field observations and structural analysis undertaken by Tectonic suggests the presence of low-angle extensional structures and shears within the gneissic rocks. This structural and geological setting is similar to that found at the Liese zone at the Pogo Gold Mine, where low-angle reactivated shear structures host gold mineralization in quartz-sulphide veins. The subsurface resolution provided by the near surface DCIP and deep looking MT will aid in the interpretation of the structural architecture of the project. Results of the Survey will be instrumental in determining drill hole targeting during the second phase of the Company's on-going 2021 drilling program at Tibbs.

TITAN-160 Survey – Technical Details

Four TITAN lines 4,000m long and spaced approximately 1,000m apart are planned at Tibbs. Dipoles are spaced at 100m along each line, with MT sites spaced at 200m, to provide data coverage to significant depths (DCIP to approximately 750m depth; MT resistivity to approximately 4,000m depth). The Survey is expected to be completed in the latter half of July.

Tectonic's ongoing 2021 exploration program consists of the first oriented diamond drill core in the property's history, a TITAN survey, and geological mapping and prospecting. The program is designed to obtain structural control on high grade mineralization drilled by the Company over the previous two seasons, while also refining and testing newly discovered exploration targets with similar structural, geological, and geochemical features as mineralization at the Pogo Gold Mine.

About Tibbs

Qualified Person & QA/QC

Tectonic's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Eric Buitenhuis, M.Sc., P.Geo., Tectonic's Vice President Exploration, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

