Tectonic Appoints Allison Rippin Armstrong as Chair of the Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") today announced the appointment of Allison Rippin Armstrong to Chair of the Board. Allison is a visionary Canadian mineral exploration and mining professional with over 25 years of industry-leading experience focused on environmental compliance, job creation for rural and Indigenous communities and fostering a more inclusive workplace for women and minority groups—both in Canada and internationally. Allison has worked with regulatory agencies, Indigenous organizations, and territorial and federal governments on their sustainability and community-development objectives, helping to establish new standards of excellence. Allison succeeds the late Mel E. Benson, former Tectonic Chair, who unfortunately passed away last month.

Allison Rippin Armstrong, Chair of the Board, commented, "I am honoured to be appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for Tectonic Metals and look forward to continuing to work with my fellow directors, management and all our stakeholders. I am proud of the partnerships and relationships that Tectonic has built, founded on respect and transparency, and I am excited about our company's future. Mel is missed dearly, and I am grateful to him for setting such a high standard and being both friend and mentor."

Tectonic's President and CEO, Tony Reda, commented, "Having worked with Allison for many years, first at Kaminak and now Tectonic, it gives me great pleasure to announce her appointment as Chair of the Board. Allison is ESG. She is an Environmental Biologist by trade and an industry leader in Sustainability, who was involved in the permitting of nine major projects in Canada and serving on the board of directors for various non-profit industry organizations and Tectonic, where she also serves as Chair of the Governance Committee. She has worked with Indigenous Peoples, non-profit organizations locally and abroad, junior and major mining companies and Indigenous, provincial, territorial and federal governments. Allison is a humanitarian and trailblazer whose global ESG experience will continue to be invaluable to Tectonic. Allison's dedication, integrity and record of achievement personify what it means to be The Shift in the Game, and we are privileged to welcome her as our chair."

Allison was previously Vice President, Lands of Environment and Vice President of Sustainability at Kaminak Gold Corp. (acquired 2016 by Goldcorp, now Newmont). She has subsequently assisted companies in the development and implementation of CSR, ESG and Sustainability strategies, including Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX: LUC). In addition, Allison served on the Board of Yukon Women in Mining as Vice President for four years, is a founding member of the Yukon University Foundation Board and has served on the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Chambers of Mines as well as a number of working groups for the PDAC. Allison's involvement in Tectonic began at the Company's inception in 2017, where she applied her vast experience and passion for sustainability, community building and Indigenous relations to launch Tectonic off on the right foot, making key Tectonic partnerships possible and playing an integral role in structuring Tectonic's innovating and groundbreaking production agreements on the Company's projects. In 2019, Allison transitioned to become a member of the Board of Directors of Tectonic solidifying her commitment to the Company.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the Company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont) for C$520 million in 2016. Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies.

