TECTERRA Inc. will host the NORTH51 Conference from May 4 to 6, 2022.

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - More than 100 geospatial industry leaders, educators, and researchers will gather in Banff, AB, for two days at the Rimrock Hotel to share today's geospatial technology breakthroughs and actively participate in creating the future. "We're excited to be hosting NORTH51 again this year," says Jonathan Neufeld, Chief Executive Officer, TECTERRA. "It's the only place where leaders from the geospatial and location intelligence community gather to network, share ideas, and uncovering the possibilities of tomorrow."

The fourth annual NORTH51 features keynotes, presentations, panels, and invaluable networking opportunities. The conference draws a focused audience, creating a ground-breaking stage that brings decades of research and innovation experience together. Delegates and speakers will present how 21st-century location-based technology empowers the geospatial industry and its recent adoption into new industries - invoking change and reimagining how problems are solved.