Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2026

News provided by

Tecsys Inc.

Jun 29, 2026, 17:09 ET

EliteTM SaaS Revenueii Up 21% Driving Record Revenue Quarter, Adjusted EBITDAi Up 56%

MONTREAL, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2026, ended April 30, 2026. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Fiscal 2026 reinforced the critical role supply chain execution plays in helping organizations operate with confidence in increasingly complex environments," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO at Tecsys. "Resilience, visibility and execution confidence have become baseline expectations, and we continue to see strong engagement across our customer base -- including record participation at our recent Tecsys User Conference -- reinforcing demand for more connected, intelligent supply chain operations. Building on our strong SaaS foundation, we continue to advance AI-driven capabilities, including TecsysIQ, to better connect data, workflows and decisions in real time. We enter fiscal 2027 with a strong recurring revenue base and confidence in the opportunities ahead."

Mark Bentler, Chief Financial Officer of Tecsys, added, "We closed fiscal 2026 with a strong fourth quarter, delivering record revenue of $50 million, Elite™ SaaS revenue growth of 21% and record Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million. Our fiscal 2026 total revenue growth and SaaS revenue growth were in line with our financial guidance. Our fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10%, ahead of our financial guidance of 8-9%. Today we are providing fiscal 2027 financial guidance with continued revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Total SaaS revenue increased by 17% to $21.5 million, up from $18.4 million in Q4 2025. EliteTM SaaS revenueii increased by 21% compared to Q4 last year.
  • Total SaaS ARRiii increased by 13% (15% on a constant currency basisiii) to $86.8 million on April 30, 2026, compared to $76.5 million on April 30, 2025. EliteTM SaaS ARRiii increased by 19% (21% on a constant currency basis).
  • Total SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPOii) increased by 12% (14% on a constant currency basisii) to $243.0 million at April 30, 2026, up from $216.7 million at the same time last year.
  • Total revenue increased to a record $50.0 million compared to $46.6 million in Q4 2025.
  • Net loss was $0.2 million ($0.02 basic and diluted loss per share) in Q4 2026, compared to a net profit of $1.7 million ($0.12 basic earnings per share and $0.11 diluted earnings per share) for the same period in fiscal 2025. Restructuring costs of $4.7 million (pre-tax) were recognized during the quarter.
  • Adjusted net profit i was $3.2 million in Q4 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDAi was $6.7 million compared to $4.3 million reported in Q4 last year.
  • In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Tecsys acquired 207,800 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $5.9 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 22,800 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $0.9 million.

Fiscal 2026 Highlights:

  • Total SaaS revenue increased by 20% to $80.4 million, up from $67.1 million in fiscal 2025. EliteTM SaaS revenueii increased by 24% compared to last year.
  • Total revenue increased to a record $193.1 million compared to $176.5 million in fiscal 2025.
  • Net profit was $4.0 million ($0.27 basic and diluted earnings per share) in fiscal 2026, compared to $4.5 million ($0.30 basic and diluted earnings per share) in fiscal 2025.
  • Adjusted net profit i was $7.5 million in fiscal 2026, compared to $4.5 million in fiscal 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDAi was $20.0 million compared to $13.4 million in fiscal 2025.
  • In Fiscal 2026, Tecsys acquired 423,814 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $13.2 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 172,200 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $6.9 million.

i See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2026 Financial Statements.

ii EliteTM SaaS Revenue refers to our core product and the predominant contributor to total SaaS Revenue.

iii See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2026 Financial Statements.

Financial Guidance:

"Total revenue growth guidance reflects sustained SaaS revenue growth and stable professional services and hardware revenue, partially offset by ongoing declines in legacy maintenance revenue, including the effects of SaaS migrations," noted Mark Bentler, Chief Financial Officer of Tecsys. "To provide investors with greater visibility into the performance of our core growth engine, we are introducing guidance for EliteTM SaaS revenueii Growth."

 Tecsys is providing financial guidance as follows:

FY27 Guidance

Total Revenue Growth

2-4%

EliteTM SaaS Revenueii Growth

18-20%

Total SaaS Revenue Growth

13-15%

Adjusted EBITDAi Margin

11-13%

On June 29, 2026, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on August 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 10, 2026.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Q4 and FY2026 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: June 30, 2026
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785
The call can be replayed until July 7, 2026, by calling:
888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 11868#)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to power resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2026. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.

                                                                                 Three months ended

                                                                                      April 30,

Year ended
April 30,

(in thousands of CAD)

2026

2025

2026

2025

2024

Net (loss) profit for the period

$

(224)

$

1,710

$

4,038

$

4,459

$

1,849

Adjustments for:









Depreciation of property and equipment and
right-of-use assets

355

349

1,417

1,473

1,477

Amortization of deferred development costs

245

184

1,082

769

583

Amortization of other intangible assets

524

320

2,124

1,304

1,493

Interest expense

61

15

143

82

163

Interest income

(159)

(111)

(464)

(641)

(1,015)

Income taxes

571

1,302

3,650

2,976

641

EBITDA

$

1,373

$

3,769

$

11,990

$

10,422

$

5,191

Adjustments for:









Stock based compensation

706

536

3,389

2,951

2,301

Restructuring costs

4,652

-

4,652

-

2,122

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,731

$

4,305

$

20,031

$

13,373

$

9,614

Adjusted net profit 

Adjusted net profit represents net profit adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, net of related tax benefits which are determined based on statutory income tax rates.

The Company believes that this measure is a useful measure of financial performance without the variation caused by the impact of the restructuring costs, net of tax, described above.

The reconciliation of Adjusted net profit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.

                                                                                         Three months ended

                                                                                                     April 30,

Year ended 
April 30,

(in thousands of CAD)

2026

2025

2026

2025

2024

Net (loss) profit

$

(224)

$

1,710

$

4,038

$

4,459

$

1,849

Adjustments for:









Restructuring costs

4,652

-

4,652

-

2,122

Tax benefit related to restructuring costs

(1,233)

-

(1,233)

-

(562)

Adjusted net profit

$

3,195

$

1,710

$

7,457

$

4,459

$

3,409

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



April 30, 2026

April 30, 2025

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

19,133

$

27,580

Short-term investments

12,077

11,712

Accounts receivable

28,425

23,943

Work in progress

5,681

7,436

Other receivables

818

274

Tax credits

6,193

6,390

Inventory

1,167

1,870

Prepaid expenses and other

11,292

10,699

Total current assets

84,786

89,904

Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables and assets

3,188

1,457

Tax credits

6,978

6,120

Property and equipment

4,824

1,164

Right-of-use assets

2,409

836

Contract acquisition costs

5,084

5,017

Deferred development costs

4,965

3,838

Other intangible assets

7,356

6,726

Goodwill

17,901

17,827

Deferred tax assets

5,516

7,521

Total non-current assets

58,221

50,506

Total assets

$

143,007

$

140,410

Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

21,191

22,367

Deferred revenue

54,050

45,025

Lease obligations

531

590

Total current liabilities

75,772

67,982

Non-current liabilities



Other long-term accrued liabilities

-

33

Deferred tax liabilities

200

405

Lease obligations

4,759

728

Total non-current liabilities

4,959

1,166

Total liabilities

$

80,731

$

69,148

Equity



Share capital

$

56,691

$

57,573

Contributed surplus

-

4,755

Retained earnings

2,971

7,700

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,614

1,234

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company     

62,276

71,262

Total liabilities and equity

$

143,007

$

140,410

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income 
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue:







SaaS

$

21,488

$

18,375

$

80,412

$

67,071

Maintenance and Support

7,383

7,910

30,694

32,470

Professional Services

15,792

16,213

63,807

57,665

License

302

294

1,079

1,811

Hardware

5,080

3,763

17,150

17,437

Total revenue

50,045

46,555

193,142

176,454

Cost of revenue

24,020

22,712

93,594

91,161

Gross profit

26,025

23,843

99,548

85,293

Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing

9,493

9,695

39,538

36,152

General and administration

3,613

3,373

14,541

12,646

Research and development, net of tax credits     

7,788

7,665

33,064

29,315

Restructuring costs

4,652

-

4,652

-

Total operating expenses

25,546

20,733

91,795

78,113

Profit from operations

479

3,110

7,753

7,180

Other (costs) income

(132)

(98)

(65)

255

Profit before income taxes

347

3,012

7,688

7,435

Income tax expense

571

1,302

3,650

2,976

Net (loss) profit

$

(224)

$

1,710

$

4,038

$

4,459

Other comprehensive (loss) income:







Effective portion of changes in fair value on
designated cash flow hedges, net of tax

128

7,662

1,269

1,941

Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations

(141)

486

111

718

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(237)

$

9,858

$

5,418

$

7,118

Basic earnings per common share

$

(0.02)

$

0.12

$

0.27

$

0.30

Diluted earnings per common share

$

(0.02)

$

0.11

$

0.27

$

0.30

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

April 30,

April 30,


2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net (loss) profit

$

(224)

$

1,710

$

4,038

$

4,459

Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

355

349

1,417

1,473

Amortization of deferred development costs

245

184

1,082

769

Amortization of other intangible assets

524

320

2,124

1,304

Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange loss 


132

98

65

(255)

Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(216)

(1,204)

(818)

(605)

Non-refundable tax credits

(495)

(588)

(2,474)

(2,530)

Stock-based compensation

706

536

3,389

2,951

Income taxes

387

2,125

2,748

2,346

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
working capital items related to operations

1,414

3,530

11,571

9,912

 

Accounts receivable

(5,696)

(2,299)

(4,426)

(1,728)

Work in progress

(1,619)

(348)

1,763

(3,152)

Other receivables and assets

315

68

(597)

(278)

Tax credits

(906)

(963)

199

16

Inventory

500

69

704

(507)

Prepaid expenses

24

(422)

(403)

(993)

Contract acquisition costs

(295)

(919)

(258)

(1,090)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

271

1,851

(707)

2,962

Deferred revenue

9,054

6,311

8,408

8,766

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

1,648

3,348

4,683

3,996

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,062

6,878

16,254

13,908

Cash flows from financing activities:







Payment of lease obligations

(66)

(209)

(609)

(816)

Payment of dividends

(1,315)

(1,261)

(5,155)

(4,880)

Interest paid

(4)

(15)

(28)

(82)

Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

59

3,070

590

4,638

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(5,909)

(943)

(13,228)

(6,934)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(7,235)

642

(18,430)

(8,074)

Cash flows from investing activities:







Interest received

75

13

99

72

Transfers from short-term investments

-

-

-

5,570

Acquisitions of property and equipment

(347)

(331)

(2,186)

(828)

Acquisition of intangible assets

-

-

(1,975)

-

Deferred development costs

(659)

(592)

(2,209)

(1,924)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(931)

(910)

(6,271)

2,890

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period     

(5,104)

6,610

(8,447)

8,724

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

24,237

20,970

27,580

18,856

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

19,133

$

27,580

$

19,133

$

27,580

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)


Share capital








Number

Amount

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings

Total

Balance, May 1, 2025

14,836,120

$

57,573

$

4,755

$

1,234

$

7,700

$

71,262

Net profit

-

-

-

-

4,038

4,038

Other comprehensive income:










Effective portion of changes
in fair value on designated
cash flow hedges

-

-

-

1,269

-

1,269

Exchange difference on
translation of foreign
operations

-

-

-

111

-

111

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

1,380

4,038

5,418

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(423,814)

(1,664)

(7,952)

-

(3,612)

(13,228)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

3,389

-

-

3,389

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(5,155)

(5,155)

Share options exercised

22,031

782

(192)

-

-

590

Total transactions with
owners of the Company

(401,783)

$

(882)

$

(4,755)

$

-

$

(8,767)

$

(14,404)

Balance, April 30, 2026

14,434,337

$

56,691

$

-

$

2,614

$

2,971

$

62,276












Balance, May 1, 2024

14,840,150

$

52,256

$

9,417

$

(1,425)

$

8,121

$

68,369

Net profit

-

-

-

-

4,459

4,459

Other comprehensive income:










Effective portion of changes
in fair value on designated
cash flow hedges

-

-

-

1,941

-

1,941

Exchange difference on
translation of foreign
operations

-

-

-

718

-

718

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

2,659

4,459

7,118

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(172,200)

(618)

(6,316)

-

-

(6,934)

Stock-based compensation

-

-

2,951

-

-

2,951

Dividends to equity owners

-

-

-

-

(4,880)

(4,880)

Share options exercised

168,170

5,935

(1,297)

-

-

4,638

Total transactions with
owners of the Company

(4,030)

$

5,317

$

(4,662)

$

-

$

(4,880)

$

(4,225)

Balance, April 30, 2025

14,836,120

$

57,573

$

4,755

$

1,234

$

7,700

$

71,262

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations: Belinda Thomas ([email protected]), Investor Relations: [email protected], Solutions and General info: [email protected], By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649

Organization Profile

Tecsys Inc.