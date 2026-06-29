Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2026

EliteTM SaaS Revenueii Up 21% Driving Record Revenue Quarter, Adjusted EBITDAi Up 56%

MONTREAL, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management company, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2026, ended April 30, 2026. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Fiscal 2026 reinforced the critical role supply chain execution plays in helping organizations operate with confidence in increasingly complex environments," said Peter Brereton, President and CEO at Tecsys. "Resilience, visibility and execution confidence have become baseline expectations, and we continue to see strong engagement across our customer base -- including record participation at our recent Tecsys User Conference -- reinforcing demand for more connected, intelligent supply chain operations. Building on our strong SaaS foundation, we continue to advance AI-driven capabilities, including TecsysIQ, to better connect data, workflows and decisions in real time. We enter fiscal 2027 with a strong recurring revenue base and confidence in the opportunities ahead."

Mark Bentler, Chief Financial Officer of Tecsys, added, "We closed fiscal 2026 with a strong fourth quarter, delivering record revenue of $50 million, Elite™ SaaS revenue growth of 21% and record Adjusted EBITDA of $6.7 million. Our fiscal 2026 total revenue growth and SaaS revenue growth were in line with our financial guidance. Our fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10%, ahead of our financial guidance of 8-9%. Today we are providing fiscal 2027 financial guidance with continued revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Total SaaS revenue increased by 17% to $21.5 million, up from $18.4 million in Q4 2025. Elite TM SaaS revenue ii increased by 21% compared to Q4 last year.

Total SaaS ARR iii increased by 13% (15% on a constant currency basis iii ) to $86.8 million on April 30, 2026, compared to $76.5 million on April 30, 2025. Elite TM SaaS ARR iii increased by 19% (21% on a constant currency basis).

Total SaaS Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO ii ) increased by 12% (14% on a constant currency basis ii ) to $243.0 million at April 30, 2026, up from $216.7 million at the same time last year.

) increased by 12% (14% on a constant currency basis ) to $243.0 million at April 30, 2026, up from $216.7 million at the same time last year. Total revenue increased to a record $50.0 million compared to $46.6 million in Q4 2025.

Net loss was $0.2 million ($0.02 basic and diluted loss per share) in Q4 2026, compared to a net profit of $1.7 million ($0.12 basic earnings per share and $0.11 diluted earnings per share) for the same period in fiscal 2025. Restructuring costs of $4.7 million (pre-tax) were recognized during the quarter.

Adjusted net profit i was $3.2 million in Q4 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2025.

was $3.2 million in Q4 2026, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA i was $6.7 million compared to $4.3 million reported in Q4 last year.

was $6.7 million compared to $4.3 million reported in Q4 last year. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Tecsys acquired 207,800 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $5.9 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 22,800 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $0.9 million.

Fiscal 2026 Highlights:

Total SaaS revenue increased by 20% to $80.4 million, up from $67.1 million in fiscal 2025. Elite TM SaaS revenue ii increased by 24% compared to last year.

Total revenue increased to a record $193.1 million compared to $176.5 million in fiscal 2025.

Net profit was $4.0 million ($0.27 basic and diluted earnings per share) in fiscal 2026, compared to $4.5 million ($0.30 basic and diluted earnings per share) in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted net profit i was $7.5 million in fiscal 2026, compared to $4.5 million in fiscal 2025.

was $7.5 million in fiscal 2026, compared to $4.5 million in fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA i was $20.0 million compared to $13.4 million in fiscal 2025.

was $20.0 million compared to $13.4 million in fiscal 2025. In Fiscal 2026, Tecsys acquired 423,814 of its outstanding common shares for approximately $13.2 million as part of its ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid, compared to 172,200 common shares acquired in the same period last year for approximately $6.9 million.

i See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2026 Financial Statements. ii EliteTM SaaS Revenue refers to our core product and the predominant contributor to total SaaS Revenue. iii See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the 2026 Financial Statements.

Financial Guidance:

"Total revenue growth guidance reflects sustained SaaS revenue growth and stable professional services and hardware revenue, partially offset by ongoing declines in legacy maintenance revenue, including the effects of SaaS migrations," noted Mark Bentler, Chief Financial Officer of Tecsys. "To provide investors with greater visibility into the performance of our core growth engine, we are introducing guidance for EliteTM SaaS revenueii Growth."

Tecsys is providing financial guidance as follows:



FY27 Guidance

Total Revenue Growth 2-4%

EliteTM SaaS Revenueii Growth 18-20%

Total SaaS Revenue Growth 13-15%

Adjusted EBITDAi Margin 11-13%



On June 29, 2026, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid on August 4, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 10, 2026.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Q4 and FY2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: June 30, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Phone number: 800-836-8184 or 646-357-8785

The call can be replayed until July 7, 2026, by calling:

888-660-6345 or 646-517-4150 (access code: 11868#)

About Tecsys

Tecsys is trusted by mission-critical organizations in healthcare and distribution to power resilient, efficient and secure supply chains. A global provider of cloud-based, AI-driven software with deep domain expertise, Tecsys delivers real-time operational visibility and execution across critical workflows when performance and reliability matter most. Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). For more information, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and the most recently filed annual information form. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2026. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. The exclusion of interest expense, interest income, income taxes and restructuring costs eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities and non-recurring items, and the exclusion of depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation eliminates the non-cash impact of these items.

The Company believes that these measures are useful measures of financial performance without the variation caused by the impacts of the items described above and that could potentially distort the analysis of trends in our operating performance. In addition, they are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement. Excluding these items does not imply that they are necessarily non-recurring. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, enable investors to evaluate the Company's operating results, underlying performance and future prospects in a manner similar to management. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, they have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under IFRS.

The reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.

Three months ended April 30,

Year ended

April 30, (in thousands of CAD)

2026

2025

2026

2025

2024 Net (loss) profit for the period $ (224) $ 1,710 $ 4,038 $ 4,459 $ 1,849 Adjustments for:



















Depreciation of property and equipment and

right-of-use assets

355

349

1,417

1,473

1,477 Amortization of deferred development costs

245

184

1,082

769

583 Amortization of other intangible assets

524

320

2,124

1,304

1,493 Interest expense

61

15

143

82

163 Interest income

(159)

(111)

(464)

(641)

(1,015) Income taxes

571

1,302

3,650

2,976

641 EBITDA $ 1,373 $ 3,769 $ 11,990 $ 10,422 $ 5,191 Adjustments for:



















Stock based compensation

706

536

3,389

2,951

2,301 Restructuring costs

4,652

-

4,652

-

2,122 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,731 $ 4,305 $ 20,031 $ 13,373 $ 9,614

Adjusted net profit

Adjusted net profit represents net profit adjusted to exclude restructuring costs, net of related tax benefits which are determined based on statutory income tax rates.

The Company believes that this measure is a useful measure of financial performance without the variation caused by the impact of the restructuring costs, net of tax, described above.

The reconciliation of Adjusted net profit to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided below.

Three months ended April 30,

Year ended

April 30, (in thousands of CAD)

2026

2025

2026

2025

2024 Net (loss) profit $ (224) $ 1,710 $ 4,038 $ 4,459 $ 1,849 Adjustments for:



















Restructuring costs

4,652

-

4,652

-

2,122 Tax benefit related to restructuring costs

(1,233)

-

(1,233)

-

(562) Adjusted net profit $ 3,195 $ 1,710 $ 7,457 $ 4,459 $ 3,409

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)





April 30, 2026

April 30, 2025 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,133 $ 27,580 Short-term investments

12,077

11,712 Accounts receivable

28,425

23,943 Work in progress

5,681

7,436 Other receivables

818

274 Tax credits

6,193

6,390 Inventory

1,167

1,870 Prepaid expenses and other

11,292

10,699 Total current assets

84,786

89,904 Non-current assets







Other long-term receivables and assets

3,188

1,457 Tax credits

6,978

6,120 Property and equipment

4,824

1,164 Right-of-use assets

2,409

836 Contract acquisition costs

5,084

5,017 Deferred development costs

4,965

3,838 Other intangible assets

7,356

6,726 Goodwill

17,901

17,827 Deferred tax assets

5,516

7,521 Total non-current assets

58,221

50,506 Total assets $ 143,007 $ 140,410 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

21,191

22,367 Deferred revenue

54,050

45,025 Lease obligations

531

590 Total current liabilities

75,772

67,982 Non-current liabilities







Other long-term accrued liabilities

-

33 Deferred tax liabilities

200

405 Lease obligations

4,759

728 Total non-current liabilities

4,959

1,166 Total liabilities $ 80,731 $ 69,148 Equity







Share capital $ 56,691 $ 57,573 Contributed surplus

-

4,755 Retained earnings

2,971

7,700 Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,614

1,234 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

62,276

71,262 Total liabilities and equity $ 143,007 $ 140,410

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30, April 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue:















SaaS $ 21,488 $ 18,375 $ 80,412 $ 67,071 Maintenance and Support

7,383

7,910

30,694

32,470 Professional Services

15,792

16,213

63,807

57,665 License

302

294

1,079

1,811 Hardware

5,080

3,763

17,150

17,437 Total revenue

50,045

46,555

193,142

176,454 Cost of revenue

24,020

22,712

93,594

91,161 Gross profit

26,025

23,843

99,548

85,293 Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

9,493

9,695

39,538

36,152 General and administration

3,613

3,373

14,541

12,646 Research and development, net of tax credits

7,788

7,665

33,064

29,315 Restructuring costs

4,652

-

4,652

- Total operating expenses

25,546

20,733

91,795

78,113 Profit from operations

479

3,110

7,753

7,180 Other (costs) income

(132)

(98)

(65)

255 Profit before income taxes

347

3,012

7,688

7,435 Income tax expense

571

1,302

3,650

2,976 Net (loss) profit $ (224) $ 1,710 $ 4,038 $ 4,459 Other comprehensive (loss) income:















Effective portion of changes in fair value on

designated cash flow hedges, net of tax

128

7,662

1,269

1,941 Exchange differences on translation of foreign

operations

(141)

486

111

718 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (237) $ 9,858 $ 5,418 $ 7,118 Basic earnings per common share $ (0.02) $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.02) $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ 0.30

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

April 30, April 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net (loss) profit $ (224) $ 1,710 $ 4,038 $ 4,459 Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

355

349

1,417

1,473 Amortization of deferred development costs

245

184

1,082

769 Amortization of other intangible assets

524

320

2,124

1,304 Interest expense (income) and foreign exchange loss

132

98

65

(255) Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(216)

(1,204)

(818)

(605) Non-refundable tax credits

(495)

(588)

(2,474)

(2,530) Stock-based compensation

706

536

3,389

2,951 Income taxes

387

2,125

2,748

2,346 Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash

working capital items related to operations

1,414

3,530

11,571

9,912 Accounts receivable

(5,696)

(2,299)

(4,426)

(1,728) Work in progress

(1,619)

(348)

1,763

(3,152) Other receivables and assets

315

68

(597)

(278) Tax credits

(906)

(963)

199

16 Inventory

500

69

704

(507) Prepaid expenses

24

(422)

(403)

(993) Contract acquisition costs

(295)

(919)

(258)

(1,090) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

271

1,851

(707)

2,962 Deferred revenue

9,054

6,311

8,408

8,766 Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

1,648

3,348

4,683

3,996 Net cash provided by operating activities

3,062

6,878

16,254

13,908 Cash flows from financing activities:















Payment of lease obligations

(66)

(209)

(609)

(816) Payment of dividends

(1,315)

(1,261)

(5,155)

(4,880) Interest paid

(4)

(15)

(28)

(82) Issuance of common shares on exercise of stock options

59

3,070

590

4,638 Shares repurchased and cancelled

(5,909)

(943)

(13,228)

(6,934) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(7,235)

642

(18,430)

(8,074) Cash flows from investing activities:















Interest received

75

13

99

72 Transfers from short-term investments

-

-

-

5,570 Acquisitions of property and equipment

(347)

(331)

(2,186)

(828) Acquisition of intangible assets

-

-

(1,975)

- Deferred development costs

(659)

(592)

(2,209)

(1,924) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(931)

(910)

(6,271)

2,890 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(5,104)

6,610

(8,447)

8,724 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

24,237

20,970

27,580

18,856 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 19,133 $ 27,580 $ 19,133 $ 27,580

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital

















Number

Amount

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings

Total Balance, May 1, 2025 14,836,120 $ 57,573 $ 4,755 $ 1,234 $ 7,700 $ 71,262 Net profit -

-

-

-

4,038

4,038 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes

in fair value on designated

cash flow hedges -

-

-

1,269

-

1,269 Exchange difference on

translation of foreign

operations -

-

-

111

-

111 Total comprehensive income -

-

-

1,380

4,038

5,418 Shares repurchased and cancelled (423,814)

(1,664)

(7,952)

-

(3,612)

(13,228) Stock-based compensation -

-

3,389

-

-

3,389 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(5,155)

(5,155) Share options exercised 22,031

782

(192)

-

-

590 Total transactions with

owners of the Company (401,783) $ (882) $ (4,755) $ - $ (8,767) $ (14,404) Balance, April 30, 2026 14,434,337 $ 56,691 $ - $ 2,614 $ 2,971 $ 62,276























Balance, May 1, 2024 14,840,150 $ 52,256 $ 9,417 $ (1,425) $ 8,121 $ 68,369 Net profit -

-

-

-

4,459

4,459 Other comprehensive income:





















Effective portion of changes

in fair value on designated

cash flow hedges -

-

-

1,941

-

1,941 Exchange difference on

translation of foreign

operations -

-

-

718

-

718 Total comprehensive income -

-

-

2,659

4,459

7,118 Shares repurchased and cancelled (172,200)

(618)

(6,316)

-

-

(6,934) Stock-based compensation -

-

2,951

-

-

2,951 Dividends to equity owners -

-

-

-

(4,880)

(4,880) Share options exercised 168,170

5,935

(1,297)

-

-

4,638 Total transactions with

owners of the Company (4,030) $ 5,317 $ (4,662) $ - $ (4,880) $ (4,225) Balance, April 30, 2025 14,836,120 $ 57,573 $ 4,755 $ 1,234 $ 7,700 $ 71,262

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Public Relations: Belinda Thomas ([email protected]), Investor Relations: [email protected], Solutions and General info: [email protected], By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649