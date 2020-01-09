TECNO Mobile Consolidating Its Collaboration with Google at CES 2020

TECNO Mobile has joined a partnership with Google to bring the latest Android operating system to customers. As Google is making improvements to Android for a smooth experience on the new class of smart device, TECNO launched latest CAMON 12 Pro smartphone featuring the Google Assistant Button which was displayed in a Google booth at CES 2020, to help users get things done fast and plan ahead so users can focus on what matters most.

"TECNO emphasizes immersive user experiences provided through cutting-edge hardware and software," said Stephen HA, president of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile. "We are delighted to embark on this mission with Google."

The newly released CAMON 12 Pro is equipped with 16+2+8MP AI Max Triple Rear camera, revolutionary in-display fingerprint scanner and the Android™ operating system, providing:

Multi-camera support and camera updates : With its triple rear camera, users enjoy seamless zoom, bokeh, and stereo vision.

: With its triple rear camera, users enjoy seamless zoom, bokeh, and stereo vision. AR Emoji : CAMON 12 Pro users can animate their favorite emoji with real facial expressions.

: CAMON 12 Pro users can animate their favorite emoji with real facial expressions. Enhanced Messaging Experience : Users can reply to messages or enter other text directly from notifications. Android™ 9 Pie now displays images in Messaging Notifications on phones.

: Users can reply to messages or enter other text directly from notifications. Android™ 9 Pie now displays images in Messaging Notifications on phones. Simplified notification channel settings : Users can now block entire groups of channels within the notification settings for an app. Android™ 9 Pie now sends broadcast intents when the blocking state of notification channels and channel groups changes.

: Users can now block entire groups of channels within the notification settings for an app. Android™ 9 Pie now sends broadcast intents when the blocking state of notification channels and channel groups changes. The Google Assistant Button: With the Google Assistant, users can manage tasks, keep in touch, get answers and control their home wherever they go. It also helps users stay one step ahead with smart suggestions and reminders right when need them, directly on the phone screen. To get started, just say "Hey Google" or tap the Google Assistant Button.

TECNO has demonstrated its strong ability to take the lead by responding to the latest consumer trends with robust R&D. TECNO will further expand its partnership with Google to provide customers with more sophisticated and powerful smartphones.

About TECNO Mobile

TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of "Expect More", TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio featuring smartphones, tablets, and feature phones. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

