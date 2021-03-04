TechX Technologies Signs Letter of Intent with CryptoBuddy

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or "the Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B:FF), a company focused in emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to exchange certain information in pursuit of a potential transaction involving the acquisition of all of the outstanding share capital of CryptoBuddy Technologies Inc.

CryptoBuddy.ai is a crypto signals platform that allows traders to safely navigate cryptocurrency market conditions and cut through the market noise with AI-generated future price forecasts and trade signals. By leveraging state of the art AI, CryptoBuddy is the first to provide the most comprehensive AI-generated price forecasts and trade signals to retail investors.

CryptoBuddy Key Features:

Leverages big data to find machine-recognizable patterns that are impossible for humans to identify

Easy-to-navigate dashboard that simplifies complex data and presents it in a user friendly and easy to understand way

Predictive analytics - Different charts and graphics for easy visualization on trends, current price, historical price, and forecasts

70-75% Accuracy AI

AI system ingests over 1 billion data points daily and analyzes over 1,000 features

Subscription model creates recurring revenue stream

"We are very excited to engage with CryptoBuddy, an AI solution that is helping novices and intermediate traders cut through the noise and generate a consistent and significant alpha," said TechX CEO Peter Green. "With more and more retail investors turning their attention towards bitcoin trading, easy-to-navigate solutions that offer predictive, accurate analytics are essential. CryptoBuddy has the potential to provide crypto traders with a competitive edge, while bringing in a recurring revenue stream that will increase along with the market's appetite for crypto."

Readers are cautioned that the LOI entered into with Cryptobuddy does not set forth the terms of the proposed transaction, nor have such terms been finalized. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including, not limited to, completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive documentation and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. The proposed transaction cannot be completed until these conditions are satisfied and there can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed at all.

About TechX Technologies Inc.

TechX Technologies Inc. is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, TechX invests in and provides subject matter experts within portfolio companies to accelerate success and maximize value for shareholders.

About CryptoBuddy Technologies Inc.

CryptoBuddy.ai is a crypto signals provider that allows traders to safely navigate cryptocurrency market conditions and cut through the market noise with AI-generated future price forecasts and trade signals. By leveraging state of the art AI, CryptoBuddy is the first to provide the most comprehensive AI-generated price forecasts and trade signals to retail investors.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE TechX Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://tech-x.io/

