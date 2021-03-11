TechX's Portfolio Company Catalyx Launches FastBitCash.Ca

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or "the Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a company focused in emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce that it's new portfolio company, Catalyx Exchange has launched FastBitCash.ca , a platform that offers the fastest Bitcoin purchase and withdrawal in Canada.

Catalyx.io , which is Canada's premier cryptocurrency exchange with over 40+ Altcoins available for purchase, launched FastBitCash.ca to provide non-crypto traders with a fast, secure, convenient and fully FINTRAC compliant Bitcoin purchases and withdrawals platform.

FastBitCash Key Features:

Fastest bitcoin purchase and withdrawal in Canada

Purchase up to $1,000 with limited KYC

with limited KYC Buy bitcoin with Interac or EFT

Lowest transaction fees in Canada

Cutting-edge and hack-proof cybersecurity

Trustworthy and fully compliant with FINTRAC

"We are very excited about the launch of FastBitCash.ca, which offers the fastest bitcoin purchases and withdrawals in Canada" said Catalyx CEO Jae Park. "Unlike other crypto platforms, which can be daunting for new investors, FastBitCash allows users to easily buy and hold bitcoin instantly with limited KYC for amounts up to $1,000".

TechX is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Zara Kanji as Chief Financial Officer and Kelly Pladson as Corporate Secretary effective immediately.

Ms. Kanji has served as director and officer for several listed issuers and has been part of teams that have facilitated several financings and acquisition transactions. She is a Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC (Previously Certified General Accountants of BC) since August 2003.

Further, the Company has granted an aggregate 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to the officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.46 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About TechX Technologies Inc.

TechX Technologies Inc. (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1) is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, TechX invests in and provides subject matter experts within portfolio companies to accelerate success and maximize value for shareholders.

About Catalyx Exchange

Catalyx.io is a Canadian-based is a digital asset exchange platform that specializes in cryptocurrency trading, blockchain and cybersecurity technology. As a fully regulated Cryptocurrency exchange with FINTRAC, Catalyx has the highest standards in security and compliance and is partnered with world-trusted names in Blockchain technologies, risk management and financial solutions to provide their users with a trusted, secure platform. Catalyx is the first Canadian exchange with its own stablecoin called CADX and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

For further information: Peter Green, CEO at (604) 314-5675 or via email at [email protected]

