TechX Announces Effective Date of Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - TechX Technologies Inc. ("TechX'' or the "Company'') (CSE: TECX) (OTC: TECXF) (FRA: C0B1), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to confirm the effective date for the name and symbol change, as announced on July 15, 2021.

The recent acquisition of Mobilum OU will allow for the integration of additional product features in the Company's technology and platform. The name change is part of a rebranding effort to better represent the overall business activities of the Company and its technology.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the name "Mobilum Technologies Inc." and stock symbol "MBLM".

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: MBLM (new)

CUSIP Number: 60743X103 (new)

Record Date: July 22, 2021

