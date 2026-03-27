Techwave and Capital Farm Credit Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Agricultural Lending with AgriNext across North America

HOUSTON, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Techwave, a global digital transformation and technology services provider, today announced a strategic collaboration with Capital Farm Credit, one of the leading institutions in the U.S. Farm Credit System, to bring AgriNext, a next-generation customer engagement platform, to the agricultural lending ecosystem across North America.

Through this collaboration, Techwave will serve as the exclusive Go-To-Market partner for AgriNext in North America, combining Capital Farm Credit's deep expertise in agricultural finance with Techwave's digital transformation capabilities to accelerate innovation in borrower and lender engagement.

"We are proud to partner with Capital Farm Credit to bring AgriNext to the broader agricultural lending market," said Raj Gummadapu, Founder & CEO of Techwave. "This collaboration reflects a shared vision of transforming how lenders and borrowers connect through technology. By combining Capital Farm Credit's deep industry insight with Techwave's digital innovation capabilities, we are accelerating a platform that enables agricultural lenders to serve their customers with greater transparency, efficiency, and agility."

AgriNext is a 360° customer engagement platform designed to create a seamless and transparent digital experience between agricultural borrowers and lending institutions. Built with compliance, transparency, For and ecosystem integration at its core, the platform provides a plug-and-play architecture that integrates easily into the agricultural lending ecosystem while meeting the regulatory expectations of modern financial institutions.

The platform enables lenders and borrowers to interact through a unified digital environment that supports loan application, portfolio management, document collaboration, milestone tracking, and customer insights, all while maintaining audit-ready and compliance-driven processes required in regulated financial services.

"For over a century, Capital Farm Credit has been a leader in supporting rural communities and agricultural producers through innovation and service," said Jeff Norte, President and CEO of Capital Farm Credit. "AgriNext represents the next step in that journey. Partnering with Techwave allows us to extend this user-friendly and convenient platform to even more farmers, ranchers and recreational landowners, as well as help institutions deliver a modern, digitally connected experience for their customers."

The collaboration represents a shared commitment by both organizations to modernize the agricultural lending experience and empower lenders with technology that enhances transparency, efficiency, and customer engagement.

"AgriNext represents the convergence of industry expertise and digital innovation," said Herbert John, VP & Head of Digital Services, North America – Techwave. "Our collaboration with Capital Farm Credit allows us to bring a purpose-built platform to the agricultural lending market that is designed for transparency, compliance, and customer engagement. Together, we are enabling institutions to accelerate their digital transformation journey while strengthening relationships with their borrowers."

"Digital engagement is becoming an essential capability for modern agricultural lending institutions," said Joseph Paulraj, EVP & Chief Digital Officer of Capital Farm Credit. "Through our collaboration with Techwave, we are extending the reach of AgriNext and enabling lenders to deliver a seamless, integrated experience for their customers. This partnership represents a significant step forward in how technology can strengthen relationships between lenders and agricultural producers."

About Techwave

Techwave is a global digital transformation partner enabling enterprises to innovate, modernize, and grow through data, cloud, AI, and digital engineering. We help organizations transform core operations, elevate customer engagement, and build intelligent, scalable platforms that drive measurable business outcomes.

With deep domain expertise across financial services, agriculture, and other regulated industries, Techwave partners with clients to solve complex challenges and accelerate their journey to a digital-first future. With more than 3,500 professionals across 11 countries, Techwave brings global scale, engineering depth, and a strong commitment to innovation.

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services that include home, land and agribusiness lending; equipment and facilities leasing, and insurance for crops and livestock. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit System with 600 employees, serving over 24,500 members and more than $13 billion in loan volume. Headquartered in College Station, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas' 254 counties. For more information about financial services or our cooperative returns program, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.

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SOURCE Techwave; Capital Farm Credit

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