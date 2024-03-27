TECHNOLOGY VETERANS JOIN STARBURST TO TRANSFORM THE DATA WAREHOUSE INDUSTRY

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Starburst , the open lakehouse company, announced today the appointments of Steven Chung as President, Tobias Ternstrom as Chief Product Officer, and Adam Ferrari as Senior Vice President of Engineering.

"For decades, enterprises and governments around the world have endured the costs and constraints of traditional data warehouses. Starburst's open lakehouse platform offers an alternative that delivers unprecedented flexibility, speed, and price-performance," said Justin Borgman, Cofounder and CEO of Starburst. "Steven, Tobias, and Adam have joined our team inspired by our vision to help organizations unlock greater business value from their data through the Starburst Lakehouse platform."

Prior to Starburst, Steven Chung served as President at Delphix, an enterprise data company, helping the business to grow profitably resulting in a strategic acquisition. In addition, he has held executive roles as SVP of Worldwide Sales, Services & Business Development at PagerDuty, a DevOps SaaS company where he led the company from Series B to an IPO in 2019 and as SVP Worldwide Sales & Business Development at Demandware (NYSE: DWRE), an enterprise e-commerce company resulting in a multi-billion dollar acquisition by Salesforce in 2016. He has also held management roles at Symantec, Microstrategy, and PwC Consulting.

Tobias Ternstrom joins Starburst from Nutanix, where he served as Vice President of Platform Services, bringing database-as-a-service to hybrid multi-cloud environments. Ternstrom's previous tenure includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft. Ternstrom led product management for Amazon Aurora and Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS); GCP's Database Services, including Cloud Spanner, Bigtable, Datastore, Firestore, Memorystore, and SQL; and various offerings from Microsoft, including SQL Server on Linux and managed PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MariaDB on Azure.

Adam Ferrari brings 20 years of engineering leadership where he most recently served as SVP of Engineering for Salsify, a leading Product Information Management (PIM) company. He also led product and engineering teams at Oracle's BI/EPM group and was CTO at Endeca prior to their acquisition by Oracle in 2011.

"The appointment of these industry leaders will help scale our business globally," said Mike Volpi, Board Member and Founding Investor from Index Ventures. "Steven, Tobias, and Adam bring proven experience to Starburst as we power new opportunities with AI, ML, and analytics in cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments."

Supporting Resources

Download a headshot of Steven Chung here

Download a headshot of Tobias Ternstrom here

Download a headshot of Adam Ferrari here

About Starburst

For data-driven companies, Starburst offers a full-featured open data lakehouse platform, built on open source Trino. Our end-to-end analytics platform includes the capabilities needed to discover, organize, consume, and share data with industry-leading price-performance for both cloud and on-premises workloads. We believe the lakehouse should be the center of gravity, but support accessing data outside the lake when needed. With Starburst, teams can access more complete data, run scalable analytics, lower the cost of infrastructure, use tools best suited to their needs, and avoid vendor lock-in. Trusted by companies like Comcast, Grubhub, and Priceline, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all their data.

www.starburst.io

SOURCE Starburst

For further information: Michele Pilgrim, [email protected]