Technology Supports Social Distancing in age of Covid-19

Toronto firm offers Free Upgrade of Audio and Video Conferencing Service for 2 months

TORONTO, March 14, 2020 /CNW/ - A Toronto-based firm, iotum, is offering a free upgrade of teleconferencing services to users in Canada and worldwide to help them cope with the disruptions of Covid-19.

With the pandemic posing an unprecedented health and economic challenge to Canada and the world, technology can help mitigate the impacts.

Social distancing is the new norm in human relations during the pandemic, but we have the ability to allow meetings to continue without people meeting face to face.

FreeConference.com is an audio and video conferencing service offered by iotum which gives charities, religious groups, educational institutions and startup businesses the option to continue to meet remotely, without adding to the extra costs being incurred during this public health crisis. The basic service is always free, but now iotum is taking an extra step to help users in these difficult times.

In recognition of the extraordinary disruption caused by the pandemic, iotum is offering all users a free, two-month upgrade to a more robust level of services on FreeConference.com. The upgrade will allow users to access the Starter plan, which gives a broader array of features, including more web participants and access to international dial-in numbers for their video conferences. In other words, a greater array of teleconferencing services, at no charge.

If their needs are more extensive, iotum's Callbridge premium enterprise service is always available for a free 30-day trial period.

"These are extraordinary times with many charities, educational institutions and businesses suffering as we cope with the necessary measures our public health officials are advising. We hope this gesture will help ease the burden a bit for people around the globe," said iotum CEO Jason Martin.

Mr. Martin added that iotum employees are being offered the option of working from home.

iotum is a leading "Communications-Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider. With offices in Toronto and Los Angeles, it enables companies around the world to add high tech communications features such as voice and video to existing applications, quickly and with ease.

