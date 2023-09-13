TechEasy Makes Technology Help More Convenient and Accessible to All Canadians

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - TechEasy is revolutionizing the technology service landscape for Canadians with the launch of its innovative platform, designed to provide essential technology support and services to both consumers and businesses. This significant achievement follows a successful capital raise, strategically invested to fuel the development of a new website, strengthen customer support capabilities, and transform the user experience.

Introducing TechEasy. Having technical difficulties? Let us connect you with highly-qualified, insured, and vetted technicians from coast to coast, ready to assist with all your tech needs. Whether it's setting up smart home gadgets, resolving technical issues, installing EV chargers, or any tech-related concern, we've got you covered!

TechEasy connects highly-qualified, insured, and vetted technicians with customers nationwide who need help with technology. From setting up smart home gadgets and resolving tech glitches to tech training and beyond, TechEasy fills a gap in the Canadian market and is the quickest, easiest, and most reliable choice to fix your tech problems and find solutions for all your technical difficulties.

Our newly launched platform embodies TechEasy's commitment to innovation and excellence. It provides users with an intuitive interface that effortlessly guides them through an extensive range of technology and smart home services. The platform offers more than 65 services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. Booking in-person or virtual appointments takes just a few clicks, and for those who are unsure about their needs, they can book a free consultation call with our experts.

"This launch marks a pivotal moment for TechEasy," said Jared Kahn, Founder and CEO of TechEasy. "With our recent funding, we've been able to invest in building a platform that aligns with our vision of making technology and smart home services and installations accessible, affordable, and hassle-free for everyone. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this new platform, coupled with our enhanced customer experience, underscores our unwavering commitment to their needs."

Additionally, TechEasy now offers businesses an exciting opportunity to enhance their service capabilities by leveraging our reliable tech network. With our flexible and scalable solutions, businesses can expand their service capabilities without the overhead costs of expanding existing teams or managing an in-house tech team. TechEasy seamlessly integrates with businesses, providing efficient and reliable tech services when and where needed.

For further information about TechEasy, please visit www.techeasy.ca.

About TechEasy

TechEasy is a pioneering tech services provider committed to simplifying the complex world of technology. With a mission to make technology less intimidating, simpler, and more accessible for everyone, TechEasy offers a comprehensive range of services, from installations and troubleshooting to consultations and more. Backed by innovation and a customer-centric approach, TechEasy empowers individuals and businesses to harness the potential of technology without the stress

