Tech Start-Up Company joins forces with an Amenity Management Start-Up in Toronto, to introduce the first Next-Generation of True Commercial Swimming Pool Automation system on an AI Platform: POOLPal™

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - ANTLER Technologies & Start-Up Studio Corp. (ANTLER) is a Toronto-based high-tech company that focuses on enhancing operations in various industries. ANTLER deploys mission-critical operation processes into a cyber-physical space to hyper automate redundancies, exposing misalignment in operations, regulation non-compliance, inefficient workflow processes, time spent on low-value work and gaps in green initiatives. ANTLER's platforms provide a solution that will elevate the customer's strategy in becoming Net-Zero, Customer Experience driven and operationally hyper-efficient across their operation's value chain.

Aquatics AI Services Inc. (AAIS) is an up and becoming commercial swimming pool and amenity management enterprise in the Ontario market, shifting the path of the traditional operations to a whole new level, becoming one of the fastest-growing businesses in a specialized trades sector in Canada.

Nabil Amini is the President, COO and Co-Founder of AAIS. AAIS is the "Innovation Leader in Commercial Amenity & Pool Operation Optimization in Toronto", he emphasizes. "We transform professional sports team facilities, condominium swimming pools, apartment and hotel pool operations with digital workflows." Amini continues "AAIS Modernizes the processes to optimize operations, budget, and uptime with a single platform for pool & amenity operations, designed based on the quality of service, meeting health regulations, with bathers and visitors in mind. As an instance, our reliability, leak and vibration detection IIOT sensors have saved our customers thousands of dollars in damages and energy costs!"

ANTLER and AAIS are forming a strategic partnership to enhance POOLPal™'s features. POOLPal™ is the most advanced industrial-grade machine learning driven platform entering the commercial swimming pool market in North America. POOLPal™ is the first True Commercial Swimming Pool Automation Platform. "Our end-user-centric Product-As-a-Service single aim is to intelligently assist the operators, have them comply with the health regulations and drive toward an unmanned and on-demand maintenance paradigm," says Mehdi Pahlavan, CEO of ANTLER, the maker of POOLPal™.

"The reliability of the unit and how simply it interfaces with the end-users: Bathers, Operators and Health Inspectors; is why we think there is a huge opportunity for the operators' quick adoption of POOLPal™," Amini says. He continues, "This is a testament to our customers that we are taking initiatives in the circular economy and offering a service that is environmentally affordable, operationally secure and reliable and fits the Smart Building & Smart City vision. POOLPal™ platform will be ready for the Canadian and the US markets in the coming weeks."

