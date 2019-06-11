Tech Spend Outside IT Department Creates Opportunities, but Opens Back Door to Potential Security and Consumer Trust Risks, Finds World's Largest Technology Leadership Survey by Harvey Nash/KPMG

2019 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey, of over 3,600 IT leaders, finds business-led IT is creating more value than ever before, but with it comes a need for better governance

Security and privacy risks rise for those business heads that sidestep the direct control of the IT department

Up to 1 in 5 jobs are set to go to robots, but new jobs will compensate, say 69% of CIOs