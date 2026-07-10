Tech Mahindra Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Advancing Agentic AI in the Business Process Services Industry

Recognized for driving innovation, intelligent automation, and scalable digital transformation through agentic AI-led BPS solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Tech Mahindra has been recognized with the 2026 Asia-Pacific Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the agentic AI in the business process services (BPS) industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Tech Mahindra's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Tech Mahindra excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Tech Mahindra differentiates itself by embedding agentic AI directly into live BPS environments, enabling enterprises to move beyond fragmented automation toward intelligent orchestration, stronger governance, and scalable, production-grade deployments that deliver sustained business value," said Sherrel Sonia Roche, Associate Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, operational integration, and client-centric transformation, Tech Mahindra has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in agentic AI frameworks have enabled it to scale effectively across global enterprise environments.

Innovation remains central to Tech Mahindra's approach. Its Orion marketplace, a next-generation agentic AI solution, enables enterprises to design, deploy, and manage autonomous, action-oriented AI agents across business processes. Orion marketplace's open, hyperscaler-agnostic architecture supports rapid deployment across assisted and fully autonomous models while maintaining enterprise-grade governance, transparency, and lifecycle control.

Tech Mahindra's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By integrating AI-driven orchestration into core BPS operations, the company enables real-time decision-making, reduces operational complexity, and enhances service delivery outcomes. Its ability to combine process mining, domain expertise, and human-in-the-loop models ensures that enterprises can transition from experimentation to measurable impact. The company's flexible commercial models, including outcome-linked pricing and bundled BPS-plus-AI offerings, align value delivery with client business objectives.

Frost & Sullivan commends Tech Mahindra for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of agentic AI in the BPS industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan