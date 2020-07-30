TeamSnap Launches New COVID-19 Health Screening Tool for Youth Sports Teams and Organizations

Ongoing health checks and COVID-19 screenings have become the new normal for many sports organizations as a key safety measure suggested by local governments and health regulators. The TeamSnap Health Check feature gives teams an easy-to-use screening tool that can be self-administered by participants prior to group activities.

TeamSnap Health Check is the first COVID screening tool to be fully embedded into a sport management platform. Users can easily complete a COVID-19 screening on any device. While maintaining user privacy, administrators will be able to track reports and notify members of any possible COVID-19 exposure.

"COVID-19 has created immense disruption, panic and confusion across the sports world, especially for youth teams, athletes and families," said Dave DuPont, Founder and CEO, TeamSnap. "Our goal has always been to take the work out of play. In our current climate, this means helping sports organizations reduce risk and support a safe return to sports. The TeamSnap Health Check will be a valuable tool for managing the COVID-19 screening process. We believe protecting athletes, families and sports organizations during the pandemic is so important that we want to eliminate cost as a potential obstacle for implementing the solution. We are therefore making this important premium feature free during this period for all TeamSnap users."

This is the latest initiative by TeamSnap to support customers through the COVID-19 pandemic. TeamSnap is the only platform to leverage live engagement data to track the return to play across North America. The company has also created a resource hub that gives families access to the necessary information to Return to Sports with Confidence .

TeamSnap will continue to expand its platform in the coming weeks to best support a safe and seamless return to play. To learn more about the new TeamSnap Health Check feature, visit www.TeamSnap.com/health-check

About TeamSnap

Since our formation in 2009, TeamSnap has been single-mindedly focused on taking the work out of play. Over 23 million coaches, administrators, players and parents rely on TeamSnap's powerful and easy-to-use tools for communication, scheduling, payment collection and registration, organizing every sport and group activity in the world. For more information, visit www.TeamSnap.com.

SOURCE TeamSnap

For further information: Greg McIsaac, [email protected], 416-458-3591

Related Links

https://www.teamsnap.com/

