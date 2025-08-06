TeamLinkt, an AI-Powered All-in-One Sports Management Platform, Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Growth Street Partners

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- TeamLinkt, an all‑in‑one sports management platform designed to simplify registration, scheduling, communication, and website management for leagues, clubs, and associations, today announced a minority growth investment from Growth Street Partners. TeamLinkt will use the investment to accelerate technology development, expand its customer support team, and enhance product buildout to strengthen its position as the industry's most comprehensive and modern sports management solution.

TeamLinkt's platform revolutionizes how sports leagues, clubs, and associations manage their operations. The Company's product addresses the specific pain points of sports organizations that previously had to juggle multiple platforms with costly subscription fees. The Company has experienced rapid growth, with customers consistently praising its ease of use and comprehensive feature set. According to customer feedback, organizations have reported saving over hundreds of hours per year using TeamLinkt's integrated tools.

"We're thrilled to partner with Growth Street Partners as we enter this exciting phase of growth. The investment supports our mission to make sports management technology more accessible and affordable for leagues and clubs of all sizes. With GSP's support, we'll be able to accelerate our product development and continue delivering the innovative solutions our customers depend on," said Jay Maharaj, Founder and CEO of TeamLinkt.

"TeamLinkt delivers more revenue to its customers with less administrative burden than competitive products. We're excited to support Jay and the entire TeamLinkt team as they continue to serve even more sports communities," said Steve Wolfe and Nate Grossman, Co-Founders of Growth Street Partners.

Growth Street's investment will enable TeamLinkt to scale its AI-powered capabilities, including Emi, the platform's AI assistant that helps organizations create registration forms, generate schedules, roster teams, automate communications, produce content, such as news and web content, and provide detailed data reporting and analytics. The investment also supports the expansion of digital fundraising, payment automation, and advanced analytics features.

In conjunction with the minority growth investment, Growth Street Partners will join TeamLinkt's Board of Directors.

TeamLinkt

TeamLinkt empowers over 3,000 sports organizations and more than 3 million users worldwide with a comprehensive suite of tools—from player registration and AI‑powered scheduling to team apps, digital game sheets, fundraising features, and integrated website builders. The platform serves teams across youth, rec, and competitive sports and is trusted for its intuitive modern interface, affordable pricing, and reliable 7‑day‑a‑week customer support. For more information, please visit www.teamlinkt.com.

Growth Street Partners

Growth Street Partners provides early growth capital to rapidly growing SaaS and technology-enabled services companies addressing underserved markets. The firm partners with founders who have personally lived through the problems their businesses solve. Growth Street Partners has raised two funds and has over $200 million of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.growthstreetpartners.com .

Stephen Wolfe, [email protected]