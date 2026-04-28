Team Revolution Launches New Cycling Season, Celebrating 15 Years and $1.5M Fundraising Goal for Hennick Humber Hospital

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Team Revolution has officially launched its 2026/27 season, marking a significant milestone -- its 15th anniversary -- with a renewed commitment to community, health and philanthropy. The launch event brought together members, partners and health-care leaders to celebrate past achievements and set the tone for what is expected to be the organization's most ambitious year yet.

From left to right: Robert Colelli, Frank Ciccolini Jr., Paul Allison and Steve Gobbatto at the Team Revolution 2026/27 season launch. (CNW Group/Team Revolution)

Since its founding, Team Revolution has grown from a small cycling group into a large and dynamic network of 185 members united by a shared mission: staying active while giving back. To date, the team has raised $5.9 million in support of Hennick Humber Hospital, with a new fundraising target of $1.5 million for the upcoming season.

Central to this year's efforts is the annual cycling trip to Italy -- an initiative that combines endurance, teamwork and charitable fundraising. The ride continues to serve as a defining moment for members, strengthening connections while transforming commitment into lasting impact for health care.

"What started as a small cycling group has grown into something much bigger -- a committed community that continues to push itself to do more and give more each year," said Robert Colelli, Co-Chair of Team Revolution. "We're fortunate to be able to stay active and turn something we love into meaningful support for our health-care system," added Steve Gobbatto, Co-Chair of Team Revolution.

Jennifer Stewart, President and CEO of the Hennick Humber Hospital Foundation, emphasized the broader significance of the initiative. "What makes Team Revolution so powerful is how they bring people together with purpose -- investing in their own health while strengthening care for those who need it most," she said.

Beyond fundraising, Team Revolution contributes to a broader vision of healthier communities and a more resilient health-care system.

The initiative is supported by several sponsors, including KPMG, Campari, Ferrero, Lavazza, Bianchi, Air Canada, Nicola Wealth, Cortel Group, City Life Magazine and Dolce Media Group, among others, whose contributions continue to expand the reach and impact of Team Revolution's work.

About Team Revolution

Team Revolution is a volunteer-driven cycling group founded in 2011 with a mission to support health care through endurance-based fundraising. Through structured training, team-based events and cycling experiences, the group brings members together to push their limits while contributing to meaningful causes.

SOURCE Team Revolution

Media Contact: Anastasiia Horbulova, Dolce Media Group, [email protected]