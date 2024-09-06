Team Group Acquires S.&T. Group, Expanding Presence in Algoma District, Northern Ontario

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Team Group, a global leader in total facility management, paint shop cleaning solutions, and industrial services, has announced the acquisition of S.&T. Group, a leading multi-trade company based in the Algoma District.

"I am excited to welcome the S.&T. Group into the Team Group family," said Clint Griffin, CEO of Team Group. "With Dennis and Andrew's ongoing leadership and deep expertise in the multi-trades business, our customers will continue to receive exceptional service, now with the added benefit of an expanded service offering. The knowledge and experience gained through this acquisition will further distinguish Team Group from other service providers.

S.&T. Group was established in 1984 as S&T. Electrical Contractors Ltd. by Andrew Sarlo and Dennis Tatasciore, initially providing electrical and technological solutions in the Algoma District. Over the years, the company expanded its services and workforce, adding mechanical, refrigeration, and general contracting divisions.

In 1996, S.&T. Electrical added a technologies department specializing in structured cabling, data technologies, and security alarm systems. This expansion allowed them to secure major clients such as IBM, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada. In 2003, the company acquired a local mechanical company, adding plumbing, sheet metal, and HVAC departments, leading to a rebrand as S&T Group to reflect its comprehensive multi-trade services.

As demand in Northern Ontario grew, S.&T. Group continued to expand, adding civil and carpentry departments, and providing full-service general contracting work throughout the region. Over the past 40 years, S.&T. Group has established itself as a leading multi-trade company in Northern Ontario, recently expanding its reach to Southern Ontario.

Existing customers of S.&T. Group can expect the same high standards of service and quality under the new ownership, there will be no changes to the current employees and the management team will continue under the leadership of Sarlo and Tatasciore.

"Andrew Sarlo and I have had the pleasure and honour to have worked in this company providing good jobs while building a successful business in Northern Ontario" said Dennis Tatasciore CEO of S.&T. Group. "Without our excellent staff and loyal and trusted customers, we would not have gotten here. We look forward to working with Clint and Team Group and expanding our services throughout Ontario for the continuation of great jobs for our people and great value for our clients."

About Team Group

Team Group is a global leader in facility management, paint shop cleaning, and industrial cleaning solutions. With decades of experience and a broad range of services, Team Group supports businesses worldwide in maintaining and improving operational efficiency. The acquisition of S.&T. Group will enhance Team Group's ability to provide full facility management services with in-house expertise, while also offering a wide range of industrial services to S.&T. Group's established customer base.

SOURCE TEAM Group

Media Contact: Scott Doherty, Team Group, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 905-940-9334