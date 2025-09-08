Team Great Britain Triumphs at 2025 BMO Nations' Cup During Spruce Meadows 'Masters'

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - In a thrilling display of talent, Team Great Britain captured top honours at the 2025 BMO Nations' Cup – Spruce Meadows' internationally celebrated team show-jumping competition. This year's event held special significance as it marked the 50th anniversary of Spruce Meadows, adding historic weight to an already prestigious victory.

Eleven of the best show-jumping teams in the world, each made up of four members selected by their national federations to represent their country, competed for the championship title.

"It's a privilege to return to Spruce Meadows for this exceptional event showcasing the world's top equestrian talent," said June Zimmer, BMO. "The BMO Nations' Cup remains one of the premier team show-jumping competitions globally, and this year's performances were outstanding across the board. Congratulations to Team Great Britain for their incredible victory this year. We're grateful to Spruce Meadows and the Southern Family for their continued partnership, and to the dedicated equestrian community and fans, from Alberta and beyond, whose support made this milestone year so memorable."

Team Canada was led by Chef D'Equipe Ian Millar, and featured riders Tiffany Foster, Mario Deslauriers, Erynn Ballard and Susan Horn.

Final Results

Great Britain Germany United States of America Ireland Belgium Brazil France Netherlands Canada Austria Mexico

About Nations' Cup

The BMO Nations' Cup is the only competition in which nations are represented by selected teams. Teams from participating countries may consist of three or four riders and are led by a Chef d'Equipe. Each member of each team will jump one round and the best three scores from each team are added together for a first round total.

The top six teams return in reverse order of standing to jump the identical course in the second round. Again, the three best scores for each team are added to the first round total to determine the ultimate winner. In the case of equality of penalties for first place, the Chef d'Equipe selects a single team member to jump off.

