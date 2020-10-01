Team Canada Captures 3 Bronze at World Photographic Cup

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada has won three bronze medals at the World Photographic Cup.

A strong performance by Team Canada saw three photographers on the podium collecting bronze medals and another top performer placing 7th at the award ceremony that was held in Rome, Italy on September 28th.

The Canadian team gathered together virtually to watch the ceremony. WPC Team Canada Captain, Gerry David, said: "Finishing 5th in the world with 3 bronze medals and a top 10 finish has turned hard work into the penultimate achievement for Team Canada 2020 - huge thanks to all the photographers, committee members, and curators who made this possible."

Points were awarded to each country based on each top 10 placement and the medals won by their photographers. The success of these four photographers secured Canada 5th place in the World Photographic Cup team competition.

Bronze, Nature - Amanda Beers, Moncton, NB

Bronze, Reportage - Kristian Bogner – Canmore, AB

Bronze, Portrait - Cassandra Jones, Grande Prairie, AB

7th Place, Portrait - Jamie Bard Dubé, Saint André, NB

Beers was the first to win a bronze medal in the nature category for Disagreement, a dramatic action shot of two terns fighting over territory trying to protect their nesting sites. Followed by Kristian Bogner, who took bronze in the reportage category for his image, The Eye of Jaws, an exhilarating image taken in Hawaii during the rare 'jaws' surf break.

The final Canadian bronze medal went to Cassandra Jones for her artistic rendering of a child on an apple farm, Daddy, can we pleeeeease make apple pie? Also in the portrait category, Jamie Bard-Dubé, earned a 7th place finish with The Last Frame, an image reflecting on the cycle of life and how death is the final step – like the last frame of a film roll.

The World Photographic Cup attracted entries from 37 countries and each country could enter up to three images in each of the six categories. In total, 24 countries secured entries in the top 10 in one category or more.

All the Canadian entries can be viewed on the Team Canada website: www.worldphotographiccup.ca.

The World Photographic Cup is a not-for-profit organization founded as a cooperative effort by The Federation of European Photographers (FEP) and Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Its singular goal is to unite photographers in a spirit of friendship and cooperation. The 2020 competition attracted 37 national teams from 4 continents.

All photos are copyright of the photographer and World Photographic Cup Team Canada.

