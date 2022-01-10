"I am so excited for this campaign," said Jacquie Ryan, the COC's Chief Brand and Commercial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. "In the Glory From Anywhere debut for Tokyo 2020 this summer, we built on our Be Olympic platform and highlighted the values it takes to achieve that moment of glory that can define an athlete's career. In this chapter, we're highlighting the incredible sacrifices athletes make to overcome obstacles and be their best which, given the challenging time we are in, we hope can be a source of inspiration for Canadians.

"We believe that athletes can transform Canada by demonstrating how to pursue a goal with bravery, integrity and determination. But we wanted to bring more of their story to Canadians in this campaign and to highlight that glory is also found in the journey most of us never see. Glory is in the gym, on the slopes, on the ice, and in the air. It's in the struggles they face, not just in the medals they win, and I think that idea can have a lot of power right now as we're all digging a little deeper to navigate the second winter of the pandemic."

The campaign, which includes a 60-second film, available in English and French, will feature on national television, print, digital, social media and out-of-home placements. It features eight athletes who embody what it means to Be Olympic and inspire the people around them to pursue what is possible.

"My glory is expressed through my sport but it extends beyond athletic achievement. I also want to demonstrate that Black athletes can compete in winter sports and hopefully connect with aspiring Black youth to help them pursue their dreams," said Cynthia Appiah, one of eight athletes featured in the campaign, who hopes to be making her Olympic debut in women's monobob, a new sport on the Beijing 2022 Olympic program. "We are lucky to have a rich Olympic history in Canada because we can look up to so many great Olympians who achieved their dreams through bravery or resilience. But it's important that people can see themselves in their heroes. I hope my teammates and I can be the same source of inspiration for people watching the Games no matter their background, race or religion."

The Beijing 2022 hopefuls featured in the campaign are:

Cynthia Appiah ( Etobicoke, Ont. ) — Bobsleigh Jane Channell ( North Vancouver, B.C. ) – Skeleton Piper Gilles ( Toronto, Ont. ) – Figure Skating Gilmore Junio ( Calgary, Alta. ) – Speed Skating Mikaël Kingsbury ( Deux-Montagnes, Que. ) – Freestyle Skiing Jocelyne Larocque ( Ste. Anne, Man .) – Ice Hockey Max Parrot ( Bromont, Que. ) – Snowboard Paul Poirier ( Unionville, Ont. ) – Figure Skating

Glory From Anywhere was developed in collaboration with Camp Jefferson, the COC's Creative Agency of Record based in Toronto, Ontario. K-72, an agency based in Montreal, Quebec, led the French creative campaign. More information on their stories can be found on gloryfromanywhere.ca.

Beijing 2022 begins on February 4 and will feature approximately 2900 athletes from 86 National Olympic Committees. There are 109 events across seven Olympic winter sports, including seven new events—women's monobob, freestyle skiing big air (men's and women's), and mixed team events in short track speed skating, ski jumping, freestyle skiing aerials and snowboard cross. The program will bring about the most gender-balanced Olympic Winter Games to date, with more female athletes (45 per cent) and women's events than at any previous Games.

