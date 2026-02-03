Team Behind SecondaryLink Launches Market Intelligence Platform Dedicated to Semi-Liquid Evergreen Funds

EvergreenLink delivers standardized data and relentless news coverage on this rapidly growing segment of the private markets ecosystem.

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Institutional Link Inc., the team behind SecondaryLink, has announced the launch of EvergreenLink, a standalone intelligence platform built to bring structure, transparency, and comparability to the rapidly expanding universe of registered, semi-liquid evergreen investment funds ("Evergreen Funds").

As Evergreen Funds gain adoption across the wealth channel and expand allocations to alternative asset classes, tracking how these vehicles deploy capital, generate returns, and manage liquidity over time has become both increasingly important and increasingly complex. EvergreenLink addresses this challenge by integrating fund-level data, analytics, and dedicated news coverage into a single platform for wirehouses, RIAs, wealth managers, family offices, and Evergreen Fund managers.

Paired with a standardized data framework, EvergreenLink enables consistent, meaningful comparison of Evergreen Funds at scale, supporting evaluation, positioning, and portfolio construction across the ecosystem.

Comprehensive Evergreen Fund Coverage

At launch, EvergreenLink tracks hundreds of Evergreen Funds across '40 Act interval & tender offer, BDC, exchange-traded, REIT, and 3(c)(7) exempt structures, with >$250B in aggregate assets.

Product: Data Analysis

EvergreenLink's data offering captures the evergreen universe across six core components:

Portfolio Holdings -- Detailed tracking of all details for >110,000 completed investments.

-- Detailed tracking of all details for >110,000 completed investments. Portfolio Composition -- Bottom-up portfolio analysis providing visibility into diversification across strategies, geographies, industries, security types, and liquidity profiles.

-- Bottom-up portfolio analysis providing visibility into diversification across strategies, geographies, industries, security types, and liquidity profiles. Growth and Strategy -- Since-inception changes in the fair value and cost of portfolios, capital deployment by strategy, and key performance drivers such as secondary market mark-ups.

-- Since-inception changes in the fair value and cost of portfolios, capital deployment by strategy, and key performance drivers such as secondary market mark-ups. Capital Flows -- Subscriptions, redemption, reinvestment, and distribution insight, enabling the evaluation of fundraising momentum, income reliability, and liquidity behavior over time.

-- Subscriptions, redemption, reinvestment, and distribution insight, enabling the evaluation of fundraising momentum, income reliability, and liquidity behavior over time. Returns and Benchmarks -- Return histories for each share class, with comparative tools across peer funds and relevant indexes.

-- Return histories for each share class, with comparative tools across peer funds and relevant indexes. Fund Details -- Comprehensive reference data including registration, manager, structure, fee schedules, subscription & repurchase mechanics, and more.

Product: News Coverage

EvergreenLink delivers exclusive reporting on Evergreen Funds, covering fund launches, regulatory developments, portfolio activity, capital flows, key milestones, people moves, and manager updates.

Editorial coverage complements the platform's data by providing context around market developments, product innovation, and evolving investor demand for semi-liquid evergreen investment vehicles.

Built for Fund Managers and Wealth Allocators

For fund managers, EvergreenLink provides clear visibility into how their products compare with peers, helping articulate differentiation across portfolio construction, performance, and liquidity while informing investment and product strategy.

For private wealth platforms, wirehouses, RIAs, family offices, and other wealth managers, the platform supports fund evaluation and selection by enabling the analysis of Evergreen Funds against client objectives, relevant benchmarks, and liquidity expectations.

Meeting a Market at an Inflection Point

"As semi-liquid evergreen structures continue to scale globally, investors are asking more sophisticated questions about how these vehicles behave over time," said Brian McGrath, CEO of Institutional Link.

"EvergreenLink was built to bring clarity to a fragmented market--combining data, analytics, and dedicated reporting to help fund managers, private wealth platforms, and RIAs better understand how these products invest, grow, perform, and provide liquidity."

Integration and Access

EvergreenLink data is accessible directly on the platform (evergreenlink.com), exportable into Excel, and available via API, supporting seamless integration into institutional research and portfolio workflows.

EvergreenLink is offered as a standalone platform and can also be accessed using the same login credentials as SecondaryLink, with seamless navigation between modules and bundled subscription options available.

About Institutional Link Inc.

Institutional Link Inc. is a Toronto-based data and intelligence company focused on increasing transparency across private markets and alternative asset liquidity.

About SecondaryLink

Launched in 2023, SecondaryLink is a market intelligence and news platform focused on the secondary market for alternative assets. The platform delivers daily news coverage and proprietary datasets tracking secondary pricing, asset demand, fundraising and deals.

