TDB Capital Acquires Common Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - This news release is issued by TDB Capital Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("TDB Capital") pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (the "Issuer").

TDB Capital announces that on February 27, 2026 it completed an acquisition pursuant to an agreement of purchase and sale originally entered into on April 27, 2023 pursuant to which it agreed to purchase all of the membership interests of a privately owned arm's length limited liability corporation for a fixed aggregate cash purchase price of: (a) the U.S. dollar equivalent of Seven Million and Nine Hundred Thousand and Twenty-Six Dollars (C$8,800,000.00) of lawful currency of Canada; and (b) Ten Thousand Dollars (US$10,000.00) in lawful currency of the United States (collectively, the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Transaction, TDB Capital acquired indirect beneficial ownership and control of 8,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 3.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

TDB Capital indirectly beneficially owns and controls approximately 70% of the outstanding shares of Boroo Pte. Ltd. ("Boroo"), which beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 143,796,574 Common Shares, representing approximately 56.88% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, TDB Capital beneficially owned and controlled (indirectly through its control of Boroo) an aggregate of 143,796,574 Common Shares, representing approximately 56.88% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Following completion of the Transaction, TDB Capital beneficially owned and controlled (directly and indirectly through its control of Boroo) an aggregate of 151,796,574 Common Shares, representing approximately 60.04% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. The percentages of Common Shares are based on the total of 252,827,187 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at February 27, 2026. TDB Capital acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial and territorial securities legislation in connection with the Transaction, please go to the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Purevtuvshin Tsooj at [email protected]. TDB Capital has its registered office at 9 Straits View #05-09A, Marina One West Tower, Singapore 018937.

SOURCE TDB Capital Singapore Pte. Ltd.