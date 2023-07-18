TD recognized for its commitment to help contribute towards an inclusive and sustainable future

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) is proud to be recognized by the Euromoney Awards of Excellence 2023 as North America's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility. This award recognizes the Bank's efforts to enrich the lives of its customers, colleagues, the communities it serves and the economies it supports.

Established in 1992, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in banking and finance.

TD was named North America's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility based on its demonstrated commitment to the following areas:

Ethical business conduct

Promoting workforce development and social mobility

Innovative and effective initiatives to strengthen local communities

Fostering diversity and inclusion

Reducing the environmental impact of operations

In March 2023, TD released its 2022 ESG Reporting Suite which includes a new Sustainable & Decarbonization Finance Target to support its customers and the communities it serves. TD aims to mobilize $500 billion CAD by 2030 through financial activities including lending, financing, underwriting, advisory services, insurance and the Bank's own investments.

"Helping to drive forward positive social and environmental outcomes has always been core to our purpose as an organization and we are proud to be recognized by Euromoney," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group. "Through our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy, which is embedded in our business strategy, we remain focused on helping our customers, colleagues and communities thrive in a rapidly changing world."

TD has received other recognitions for its sustainability and inclusion efforts, including:

Listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the ninth consecutive year and is the only North American-based bank on the World Index as of December 2022

Included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the seventh consecutive year

Named a Top Company for Diversity in 2023 by DiversityInc and ranked #2 in the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2023

"TD thanks its customers, colleagues, and the communities it serves and congratulates all recipients of the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023," said Janice Farrell Jones, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

To learn more about sustainability and corporate citizenship at TD please read the TD Climate Action Plan Report, TD 2022 ESG Report, 2022 TD Ready Commitment Report or visit https://stories.td.com/ca/en/featuredevents/td-environment-social-governance.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 16 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.9 trillion in assets on April 30, 2023. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

For further information: Leslie O'Leary, [email protected]